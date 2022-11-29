The Walking Dead | Franchise boss plans new derivatives

The producer and head of The Walking Dead franchise, Scott M. Gimplerevealed in a recent interview that plans new derivatives for the post-apocalyptic zombie universe, based on Robert Kirkman’s comics.

In an interview with AMC Blog🇧🇷 gimple revealed that there are plans for several ways to continue the franchise beyond those derived from the original show.

Check out what the head of the franchise The Walking Dead stated about plans for new derivatives below:

“I will say, I hope these are the first stories and characters we explore, and I really hope we do more,” said Gimple. “Hopefully we get to do that eventually and I really, really want to get into these other characters and other mythologies and other situations, so I hope these are the first ones.”

The derivatives already confirmed are: “The Walking Dead: Dead City”, which will accompany maggie (Lauren Cohan) and negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic New York; 🇧🇷The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” that will follow daryl (Norman Reedus) in France; and “The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne,” which will bring together Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and michonne (Danai Gurira) in an epic love story.

We know that the filming of the series derived from Rick & Michonne will start between January and February next year. There is no official title for now.

According to the network, Rick & Michonne will bring the epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Separated by distance. By an invincible power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built into a war against the dead… And finally, a war against the living.

Can they meet? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Winners? Without each other, are they really alive or will they find out they’re just the undead?

The Walking Dead accompanies a group of survivors of a world destroyed by zombies, living their internal conflicts. The drama sometimes moves away from the “zombies” theme to focus on more personal issues, emphasizing the personalities of normal people who are altered by the tragedy.