The Walking Dead lied to us: New series now reveals the real story – News Series – as seen on the Web

The upcoming spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, will follow the backstory of the Whisperer Alpha villain and drastically change the events of The Walking Dead. For the first time in Season 9, The Walking Dead introduced us to its most horrific villain to date. Played by Samantha Morton, the leader of the Whisperers likes to decapitate people and build a fence around their heads. The antagonist may have been dead since Season 10, but Alpha is back once again for Tales of the Walking Dead. The third part of the anthology spin-off will be devoted entirely to the backstory of Dee, who later becomes the dreaded Alpha. However, this will likely differ drastically from what we’ve already seen on The Walking Dead through flashbacks. Actress Samantha Morton also provides a logical explanation for this.

The Walking Dead’s Alpha Story Didn’t Happen That Way

“A mother thrives after she and her daughter flee violence and find refuge on a steamboat,” reads the episode’s official plot. The episode’s trailer and photos show the final Whisperer with a full head of hair, which should immediately leave fans of The Walking Dead suspicious. Because in season 9 of The Walking Dead we already know a lot about Alpha’s past in the form of flashbacks. Early in the zombie apocalypse, Dee, her daughter Lydia and her husband Frank found refuge in a basement, where they hid with other survivors. There, the situation took a turn for the worse and Frank died. In the end, Dee shaved her head and left for the dangerous new world with her daughter.

Tales of the Walking Dead now explores what happened between that event and his first encounter with Beta. The fact that Dee is suddenly wearing long hair again is in direct contradiction to the events of The Walking Dead. All of the flashbacks presented to us by The Walking Dead reflect Lydia’s memories of her childhood. And the series has already shown us that this is an extremely unreliable narrator. What we actually saw didn’t happen that way. So, Tales of The Walking Dead shows the real, true story of how Dee became Alpha. It is worth mentioning that the spin-off premieres on August 14 and has a cast consisting of Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Jessie T. Usher and Samantha Morton.