The witch is loose. After Neymar and Danilo, Alex Sandro injured. It became a doubt in the round of 16 – Prisma



Doha, Qatar



Brazil continues with medical problems in this Qatar Cup.

After Neymar and Danilo’s sprains, the problem was diagnosed with Alex Sandro.

The left-back felt severe pain in the match against Switzerland and asked for a replacement.

Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar evaluated him this morning and thought an MRI was better. And she reported the injury.

Injury to the left muscle of the left hip.

Out of match against Cameroon.

Alex Telles will be the starter.

The degree of injury was not detailed by Rodrigo Lasmar.

But when the medical MRI shows muscle injury, strain, the return period is not usually immediate.





It will be one more secret that the Brazilian Technical Commission will accumulate in this Cup.

Injured, yesterday, in the mixed zone, speaking with journalists, Alex Sandro tried to avoid the subject.

“I felt more tired, but I feel good and I hope to be 100% ready for the next game.”

The fatigue was actually pain in the hip, due to the effort he made in such an intense, disputed match.

The good news is that Alex Telles did very well in the match against the Swiss.

Alex Sandro’s injury links the alert to Tite.

He was already thinking about sparing athletes against the Cameroonians.

Now he is sure that it is not worth it, for example, to expose Thiago Silva, 38 years old.





As well as Casemiro and Fred, who received yellow cards. Two cards in the group stage suspend for the round of 16 match. In the next phase of the World Cup, the cards are “zeroed”.

Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was clear.

“Danilo and Neymar are also out of the match against Cameroon.”

The side has every possibility of being in the octaves.

Neymar is a big doubt.

That the Technical Commission is keen to hide.

Just like Alex Sandro wanted to disguise his injury.

But there was no way.

He is already a doubt for the round of 16…



