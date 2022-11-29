“They arrive to be starters”; Falcão drives Santos fans crazy with an above-average pack of reinforcements

O saints seeks reinforcements to strengthen the squad aiming for the 2023 season. Under the command of Odair Hellmann, who will be the coach, the Fish want players who arrive to raise the level of the team. Some of these names are known players from Santos fans.

According to information found and brought firsthand by journalist Lucas Costa, through posting on his social networks. Alvinegro Praiano would be interested in signing three players for 2023 and talks are already taking place. According to his colleague, they are defender Kannemann, midfielder Jean Lucas and lateral Jorge.

The defender is at the end of his contract with Grêmio. The tendency is for the experienced defender to leave the team from Rio Grande do Sul and, with that, he could reach Peixe without the costs of a transaction between the teams. The other two old acquaintances of the fans would have the possibility to arrive on loan with an option to buy.

“According to information from Rio Grande do Sul, Santos is negotiating the hiring of Argentine defender Kannemann, from Grêmio”pointed out the journalist about the Santos market, which in addition to the hermano, may have two other reinforcements.

“The other two players that Peixe talks to are defensive midfielder Jean Lucas, from Monaco, and left-back Jorge, from Palmeiras. Both would join the Club on loan with an option to buy at the end of the contract.”informed.