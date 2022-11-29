“They could be better used”; Cebolinha and +1 are excited about the arrival of VP and coach can do ‘madness’ at Flamengo

With the imminent arrival of Vítor Pereira to Flamengo’s technical command, Mais Querido fans are already imagining how the team will perform next season. please note that Portuguese has a very different style than his predecessor, Dorival Júniorwhich won the Copa Libertadores da América and the Copa do Brasil for Rubro-Negro Carioca.

With the re-introduction of the squad scheduled for December 26, VP can vary the tactical scheme that worked so well in the 2022 season, because the coach is a fan of 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1, formations that tend to use speed and dribbling players to attack on the sides of the field🇧🇷 With that, two players who were less used with Dorival, may have more opportunities next season. This is Everton Cebolinha and Marinho.

With this scheme, imagine a Flamengo with Marinho playing on the right and Everton on the left🇧🇷 At Corinthians, he used to climb Róger Guedes on the left, with Adson and Gustavo Mosquito disputing position on the right, in addition to having Yuri Alberto as a reference. However, there is still a doubt, because Gabigol and Pedro were decisive in the season. The Nation is concerned about the fact that the Portuguese consider taking one of them out of the starting lineup.

On some occasions, in the São Paulo team, Vítor Pereira used players with more cadence on the sides of the field, as was the case with Giuliano and Mateus Vital. In this way, noThe possibility of Arrascaeta or Everton Ribeiro acting more on the side of the lawn, rather than centralized, is not ruled out. That way, it would be left for either Everton Cebolinha or Marinho.

Vítor Pereira and Flamengo are verbally agreed and the signature is very close. Even so, both parties are still acting cautiously, because the Portuguese still has a contract with Corinthians until December 31, preventing the announcement from being made before then. In addition, everything is done with great care due to the way the coach left Corinthians.