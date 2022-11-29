‘They won’t intimidate us’, say owners of bar hit by gunfire

Posted on 11/28/2022 5:10 PM / Updated on 11/28/2022 5:11 PM



(credit: Pablo Giovanni)

Even after being shot at in the early hours of Sunday (11/27), Casa MimoBar, located on block 205, in Asa Norte, decided to open its doors to the public. The establishment’s partner, Ana Júlia, told Correio that intimidation will be disregarded. “They will not intimidate us. We are certain that what happened here was a form of silencing due to our political stance”, she says.

The case became public on Sunday night, when the official profile of the bar on social networks exposed what happened. The report was at the site this Monday afternoon (11/28) and counted four marks of gunshots. None of them hit the bar’s facade, but the shots took place near the mural with sentences against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and demanding clarification on who killed Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco.





MimoBar, 205 north

(photo: Pablo Giovanni)





“Coincidentally, the shots were marked next to the image of the president and messages from Marielle. They want to silence us, but we will not remain silent. We decided to open, and we will continue like this always”, added the owner.

Even with the intimidation, after what happened, the management decided to open the doors to the public. A poster of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), placed on the door of the establishment, was not removed.





the case

MimoBar, in the early hours of Sunday (27/11), suffered a gunshot attack. Through a note posted on Instagram, those responsible for the bar denounced the attempt at intimidation, which happened around 3 am, a time when there was neither public nor employees in the place.

Also according to a note, shortly after the second round of elections, MimoBar was listed, among several other houses, on a list of places that “should be boycotted” by supporters of the extreme right. One of the owners, Sandro Biondo, says that this is not the first time that the bar has been threatened or intimidated. However, it was the first violent action. “Threats come mainly over the internet, from supporters of the extreme right. They kind of are branding the progressive trades. So much so that they released an apocryphal list of commercial points in Brasília that should be boycotted for having an anti-fascist position.”

Still in a note, the house commented on people who defend the unrestricted possession and carrying of weapons in an almost generalized way. “Typical for now, and characteristic of the Nazi state in its time, attempts at intimidation in its manifold forms. Yesterday, a list promoting boycott; today, a shooting attack. What can you reserve for tomorrow within this barbaric and cowardly logic? What offends these people? Our happiness? Because it is against the culture of hate that we will continue as a space of resistance and warm shelter of a public that knows how to recognize the value of a democratic, socially just life and, above all, facilitator of a culture of peace”, declared the house, in a note .

After registering the police report, at the 2nd Police Station (North Wing), the members of the bar also asked for reinforcement of the policing for patrolling by the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF). The president of the Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Chamber (CLDF), district deputy Fábio Félix, (PSol) asked the Civil Police (PCDF) and the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) to investigate the case. A PCDF criminal team came to the scene on Monday morning (11/28) to collect the cartridges from the shots and analyze the marks.

*Intern under the supervision of Patrick Selvatti

