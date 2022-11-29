This riddle has baffled the ENTIRE internet; Can you solve?

The most unusual fact that exists is that people say that math is easy!
Just ask the PeerieBreeks user who once posted a “simple” math riddle designed for 5th graders on the Mumsnet website.🇧🇷 which also a forum for parents of students.
This riddle ended up with hundreds of comments on the site, many of them from adults struggling to find the correct answer. Here’s the riddle:
A man buys a horse for $60. He sells the horse for R$ 70. He then buys the horse back for R$ 80. And sells the horse again for R$ 90. In the end, how much money did the man make or lose? Or did he tie?
So, can you crack this math riddle? Maybe he’s a little complicated, isn’t he?
THE essay of the riddle (and not the math itself), seems to be what is baffling most people.
Since the transactions in question relate to the same horse, people are looking at it as a single four-part transaction – buy, sell, buy, sell.
However, the correct way to look at the problem and find the answer is to see it as just two transactions: a man bought a horse and sold a horse.
Responses in the Mumsnet thread ranged from winning R$10, R$20 and even R$30, to a tie.
So what’s the solution?
It is believed that what confuses the general public is the fact that the man sells the horse for R$ 70 and then buy it back for R$ 80, making it look like you spent another $10.
However, the correct way to solve the problem is to think of the two transactions separately: – 60 + 70 = 10 and – 80 + 90 = 10.
It is viral chinese math question for 5th grade students perplexed the adults.
Riddles like these require a lot of Warningto correctly interpret the utterance, and leave netizens scratching their heads.
puzzle solving
Now that you know all this, is it easier to understand the problem and find the solution?
The correct answer, therefore, is: The man earns $10 from each sale and makes a profit of $20.
So, did you manage to resolve the issue? Share your answer with us in the comments below and send this challenge to your friends!