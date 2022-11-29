This riddle has baffled the ENTIRE internet; Can you solve?

So, can you crack this math riddle? Maybe he’s a little complicated, isn’t he?

Responses in the Mumsnet thread ranged from winning R$10, R$20 and even R$30, to a tie.

So what’s the solution?

It is believed that what confuses the general public is the fact that the man sells the horse for R$ 70 and then buy it back for R$ 80, making it look like you spent another $10.

However, the correct way to solve the problem is to think of the two transactions separately: – 60 + 70 = 10 and – 80 + 90 = 10.

It is viral chinese math question for 5th grade students perplexed the adults.

Riddles like these require a lot of Warningto correctly interpret the utterance, and leave netizens scratching their heads.

puzzle solving

Now that you know all this, is it easier to understand the problem and find the solution?

The correct answer, therefore, is: The man earns $10 from each sale and makes a profit of $20.

So, did you manage to resolve the issue? Share your answer with us in the comments below and send this challenge to your friends!