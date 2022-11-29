‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ concept art details Gorr’s daughter

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development and Concept Artist, Andy Parkrevealed a new official concept art of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, released recently, shows an alternative design of the look of the daughter of Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

The art that initially highlights the character would have a slightly different look, with some characteristics of her father.

Check out the concept art of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder🇧🇷

Please note that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is now available on disney+🇧🇷

Take the time to watch:

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, being Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Be sure to watch: