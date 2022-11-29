Thunderbolts is getting a movie at Marvel Studios

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, a Thunderbolts feature film is in development at Marvel Studios, and Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set to direct. The script, on the other hand, is under the responsibility of Eric Pearson (Black Widow).

Speculation has been circulating for some time, but at least for now, there are no further details.

‎In any case, even at this preliminary stage, Kevin Feige is keeping in touch with certain individuals who are already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make sure that everyone reserves a space in their schedules.

Principal photography is expected to begin in the North American summer of next year, between April and August.

That said, some of the villains, or anti-heroes, who could star or make some kind of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), American Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (Sebastian Stan🇧🇷

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to the death of William Hurt.🇧🇷

Another interesting detail is that the presentation made by Schreier in recent weeks surprised producers, guaranteeing him this job.‎

Some hints related to the project had already been dropped for some time, especially through the introduction of Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus🇧🇷