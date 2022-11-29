Tiago Leifert narrating Iran and the USA was an irony, says Trajano

USA and Iran disputed until the last second the place in the Round of 16 of the World Cup, but the North Americans held the victory by 1 to 0 and advanced in Qatar. Surrounded by expectations due to the political rivalry between the two countries, the game ended up being the rematch of the USA against Iran in World Cups – in 1998, the Iranians had won by 2 to 1.

At the Ball possessiontransmitted by UOL Sport daily at 6 pm during the World Cup, journalists Milly Lacombe and José Trajano commented on the football duels between countries with political disputes in the World Cup in Qatar.

“It was a bad day today for anyone who thinks football and politics don’t mix, with England v Wales and Iran v USA,” said Milly, highlighting the two geopolitical rivalries.

Trajano also said that the fact that Tiago Leifert, from “SporTV”, was chosen to narrate the match between Iran and USA was an “irony of nature”. Leifert has already publicly stated that, in his opinion, football should not mix with political issues.

“There was an irony today in the broadcast of this long-awaited game between Iran and the USA, because football does not mix with politics as you know. Do you know who narrated the game here for Brazil? Tiago Leifert, see what nature is, how Zé Trindade would say”, joked Trajano.

Case: Selection should have a psychologist on the coaching staff at the World Cup

Formed by more than ten people, the coaching staff of the Brazilian national team in Qatar does not have any mental health professional – an increasingly recurrent theme among athletes. Columnist Casagrande criticized the fact that Tite’s commission did not have a psychologist and drew attention to the importance of the issue.

“I always defend a psychologist. The thing about a psychologist in a technical commission is that it affects many things that people don’t know. For example, the player is afraid on the eve of a game, has anxiety, becomes impulsive, has nervous insomnia, all the sensations that the common citizen has on the eve of something important, the player feels it too. I am against Brazil not having a psychologist, Brazilian football is very resistant to that.”

Casagrande: Kane is ‘ace in the hole’ for England to grow in the knockout stage

Holland and England proved to be favoritism and passed in 1st place in their respective groups in the first phase of the World Cup. Columnist Casagrande spoke about the two European teams and placed the English team with more chances of winning the world title, especially due to the presence of Harry Kane.

“England still has an expectation that it will improve because Kane didn’t score goals in the first phase, and he’s a top scorer, the main player, I like football intelligence. Thinking that a guy like Kane is unlikely to go without scoring a goal in a World Cup of the World, so I think England have a little more hope.”

Arnaldo: Luis Enrique is the character of the Cup so far

Spain emerged as one of the favorites to win the World Cup. In Arnaldo Ribeiro’s opinion, Spanish coach Luis Enrique has been the main character of the World Cup in Qatar so far, both for the way his team operates on the pitch and for his way of communicating. The technician became a “streamer” and has been broadcasting live during the competition.

Watch Possession of the Ball in full