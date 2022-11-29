Tite’s son draws attention for his beauty at the 2022 World Cup. See photos and videos

Tite’s son draws attention to his beauty at the 2022 World Cup – Instagram, @matheusbachi / photo: @lucasfigfoto

Tite’s cat son was the most commented subject on social media during Brazil’s match against Switzerland for the World Cup in Qatar. Canarinho won the game 1-0 and the affectionate celebration between Matheus Bachi and the coach earned many compliments, in addition to the beauty of the team’s assistant, of course. Purebreak has gathered everything you need to know and the best clicks!

the victory of Brazil regarding the Switzerland for the 2022 World Cup earned not only praise for casemiroscorer of the goal, but also the Matheus Bachi, who is none other than the son of coach Tite. This past Monday (29), the name of the national team assistant was among the most commented subjects on Twitter due to his affectionate celebration with his father and beauty too, of course. See video!

Who is Tite’s son?

But after all, who is Matheus Bachi? Gaucho and 33 years old, Tite’s son is married to influencer Fernanda Silva Bachi and is the father of two boys: Lucca and Leonardo🇧🇷 He holds a degree in Exercise Science and began his career as a football assistant at Caxias, being called up to join the Corinthians coaching staff in 2015.

From then on, father and son started to work together and at Canarinho he is responsible for taking care of set pieces, that is, he indicates to the players the best positioning for offensive and defensive bids. The rehearsed plays are also his responsibility.

On social networks, Matheus Bachi’s beauty drew attention and Internet users filled the Twitter timeline with the best memes. See the reactions!

Tite dismissed the controversy of nepotism: “He is very good”

But not everything is flowers, is it? In the past, Tite has been involved in…

