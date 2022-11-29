Tried to convince”; Idol connection could make Endrick’s ‘soap opera’ have a final chapter at Palmeiras

Admin 6 days ago Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

palm trees

Joia do Palmeiras should not take long to make a decision about its future

Thomas Lagoa

Per Thomas Lagoa

Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF - Endrick has been harassed by European clubs
Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF – Endrick has been harassed by European clubs
Thomas Lagoa

Not every player can afford to say that at the age of 16 he has already been sought after by the main clubs in the world. Endrick is one of those enlightened ones! In the end, barely made his debut for the professionals at Palmeiras and has already been sought after by teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Apparently, one of these is ahead of its competitors for the Brazilian jewel.

It’s about the French. According to ESPN, PSG will soon send a new proposal for the Palmeirense. It is worth remembering that the initial offer of 45 million euros (R$ 248 million) was rejected by Verdão. Also according to the portal, the new investment should be greater than the termination clause with Palmeiras, worth 60 million euros (R$ 331 million).

However, the French have another very important asset, which has a name. Including one of the biggest names in football: Neymar. The Paris Club has its number 10 to convince Endrick to decide for France. While recovering from his World Cup injury, the star has been talking to the youngster about the structure of Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking of other clubs, the Barcelona coach, Xavi, has already revealed that he spoke with Endrick and his father, while the Chelsea received the jewel and her family at her Training Center with the hope of convincing him to play in England, even using Thiago Silva for this🇧🇷 Real Madrid, on the other hand, intends to sign Endrick for 2024, according to AS.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Senegal’s defeat by England becomes a meme

The African country’s team was eliminated from the World Cup and England qualified for the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved