Tried to convince”; Idol connection could make Endrick’s ‘soap opera’ have a final chapter at Palmeiras

Not every player can afford to say that at the age of 16 he has already been sought after by the main clubs in the world. Endrick is one of those enlightened ones! In the end, barely made his debut for the professionals at Palmeiras and has already been sought after by teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Apparently, one of these is ahead of its competitors for the Brazilian jewel.

It’s about the French. According to ESPN, PSG will soon send a new proposal for the Palmeirense. It is worth remembering that the initial offer of 45 million euros (R$ 248 million) was rejected by Verdão. Also according to the portal, the new investment should be greater than the termination clause with Palmeiras, worth 60 million euros (R$ 331 million).

However, the French have another very important asset, which has a name. Including one of the biggest names in football: Neymar. The Paris Club has its number 10 to convince Endrick to decide for France. While recovering from his World Cup injury, the star has been talking to the youngster about the structure of Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking of other clubs, the Barcelona coach, Xavi, has already revealed that he spoke with Endrick and his father, while the Chelsea received the jewel and her family at her Training Center with the hope of convincing him to play in England, even using Thiago Silva for this🇧🇷 Real Madrid, on the other hand, intends to sign Endrick for 2024, according to AS.