Tuesday on TV: “Benedetta”, “Madame” and the premiere of “Monarch” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Dunkirk

Hollywood, 6pm

Three Oscars (out of eight nominations) distinguished this war epic directed by Christopher Nolan, about the battle of World War II in which more than 300,000 Allied soldiers were evacuated, when they were surrounded by the German army.

Using few dialogues, a non-linear story and a careful attention to detail, the film tries to show what happened from three perspectives: from the land, from the air and from the sea. Finn Whitehead, Jack Lowden, Kenneth Branagh, Harry Styles, Mark Rylance Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy make up the cast.

Pride and Prejudice

AXN Movies, 9:10 pm

Adaptation of the great classic of 19th century literature written by Jane Austen. Directed by Joe Wright and performed by Keira Knightley, Talulah Riley and Matthew MacFadyen, among others, it tells the story of the Bennet sisters, who are in an uproar when a wealthy bachelor moves in nearby – not least because, in his circle of friends, there will certainly be more suitors. One of them, the snob and attractive Mr. Darcy, you’re going to fight.

Benedetta

RTP1, 1h29

Italy, late 17th century. Benedetta is a nun who has lived in a convent since she was a child. Her life changes when the novice Bartolomea becomes her cellmate and a passion is born between them that goes against all canons. Premiered at Cannes, and directed by Paul Verhoeven, this erotic drama is based on the biographical book impure actsby Judith C. Brown, about the real Benedetta Carlini (1590-1661).

SERIES

Out of the Deck

RTP2, 12:13 pm

The second season of the series about insurance fraud and an investigator with a talent for detecting them begins. Zoe Busiek (Joely Fisher) transitioned into the business when her sister died in a car accident and the insurance company refused to compensate the family. Now, she unravels cases while trying to support and educate her nephews. To view from Monday to Friday.

Monarch

AXN White, 9:25 p.m.

Debut. With Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Beth Ditto and Trace Adkins in the cast, Monarch moves to the rhythm of country, carrying the drama of the Romans, a family that has become a true dynasty in this musical field and that is not willing to lose its status. . Episodes are billed on Tuesdays.

DOCUMENTARIES

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

TVCine Edition, 6:20 pm

Oscar winner Ron Howard takes on one of the most influential bands of all time. The production of the film was supported by surviving members of the group, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison (Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, respectively).

Using music, archival footage and interviews (including rare material), it offers a new look at the intense stage life of the ‘fabulous four’, between 1962 and 1966, from their first concerts at the Cavern Club, in their native Liverpool, to their final performance, in the North American city of San Francisco. At the same time, it portrays the features of this unparalleled global cultural phenomenon.

madam

RTP2, 23:23

Swiss director and activist Stéphane Rietauser signs this work on sexuality, gender identity, the implications of a patriarchal society and the challenge to conventions in different eras. Riethauser is behind the camera as well as in front of it: the documentary revolves around an intimate and familiar exchange of impressions between him and his 90-year-old grandmother.

INFORMATION

Is it or is not it? – The Great Debate

RTP1, 22:54

Direct. The European Commission estimates a huge slowdown in economic activity in Portugal and in the European Union next year. It confirms the scenario of recession in the last quarter of this year, but still revises 2022 growth upwards. As for Portugal, it forecasts a 6.6% increase in GDP. In view of these data and in view of galloping inflation, the question that arises, in this evening’s debate, is to know how the economy can grow more.