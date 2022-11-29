Twilight: Pre-order starts nationwide. Discover networks and cities that already sell tickets! – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

All films will be re-released in cinemas during the month of December (Image: Disclosure/Paris Filmes).

Since the Paris Films revealed that it will relaunch the The Twilight saga in theaters thousands of fans of the franchise are waiting for the moment to return to forks through the screens.

Released in 2008, the first film in the franchise presents the beginning of the relationship between Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who belongs to an ancient vampire clan.

As the first feature of the saga will be shown from next Thursday (1), several cinema chains across the country are already carrying out the ticket pre-sale for the movie. At first, the idea is that each film in the saga will be shown for a week.

Check out the networks that already sell tickets for “Twilight”:

As the premiere approaches, several cinema chains who work in the country are already selling tickets for the sessions 🇧🇷Twilight🇧🇷 As this is a limited exhibition, it is important that you purchase yours in advance. Check below the list of main networks where it is already possible to guarantee the tickets:

Cinepolis: Barueri (SP), Bauru (SP), Belém (PA), Belo Horizonte (MG), Blumenau (SC), Campinas (SP), Campo Grande (MS), Carapicuíba (SP), Cariacica (ES), Caxias do Sul (RS), Cuiabá (MG), Curitiba (PR), Fortaleza (CE), Goiânia (GO), Guarulhos (SP), Itaquaquecetuba (SP), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), João Pessoa (PB), Jundiaí (SP ), Lauro de Freitas (BA), Macapá (AP), Manaus (AM), Marília (SP), Natal (RN), Olinda (PE), Ourinhos (SP), Porto Alegre (RS), Ribeirão Preto (SP) , Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Salvador (BA), Santa Maria (RS), São Bernardo do Campo (SP), São Gonçalo (RJ), São José (SC), São José do Rio Preto (SC), São José dos Campos (SP), São Luís (MA), São Paulo (SP), Sorocaba (SP), Três Lagoas (MS), Uberlândia (MG) and Teresina (Pi).

Here, it is also worth noting that the list above cites all units of the highlighted networks. Some of these cities, therefore, may not re-screen the film. For more information, check out the programming grid from the local cinema.

Twilight in theaters: Check out the re-release schedule

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the release of the last film in the franchise, the Paris Films intends re-release all 5 features during the month of December. Check out the full premiere schedule below:

Twilight (2008): From December 1st

From December 1st The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009): From December 8th

From December 8th The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010): From December 15th

From December 15th The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011): From December 22nd

From December 22nd The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012): From December 29th

What are your expectations for the relaunch of 🇧🇷Twilight🇧🇷 at the movies? What do you think of the strategy Paris Films🇧🇷 Share your opinions on our social networks. To stay on top of everything that involves the saga, always stay connected here and on the pages of the About Sagas!