Twins? Brazilian model, Jak Bueno impresses by resemblance to Natalie Portman and reaps rewards in the market

Everyone has someone very similar somewhere in the world. But when that person is a Hollywood actress who won an Oscar… That’s what Jal Bueno, a Brazilian model, lives by, who impresses with her resemblance to actress Natalie Portman. “They always say I look a lot like her,” says the girl.

Marcelo D2 takes his daughter Isabel to his show for the first time

Scorer of the goal for Brazil, Casemiro took a R$1.2 million Swiss watch to the Qatar Cup

In some photos it is even difficult to tell who is who. According to the Brazilian model, who has 80,000 followers on Instagram, one of the points highlighted when she is confused with the star of the movie “Black Swan” and the “Thor” franchise is the similarity of the look, face shape and some details. “The color of the eyes, hair and skin tone also draw people’s attention”, lists Jak.

Brazilian model Jak Bueno and Natalie Portman Photo: rep instagram

Natalie Portman collects awards for acting in cinema, but just like the Brazilian, she started out as a model, aged 11, when she was approached by an agent who saw her in the waiting room of a pizzeria. In addition to the physical resemblance, Jak has other reasons for having the artist as an inspiration. “I think she’s amazing. I’ve seen almost every movie she’s been in and I always love her in character. In addition, she is a sweet and charismatic person ”, he praises.

Brazilian model Jak Bueno and Natalie Portman Photo: rep instagram

Being like the star has opened doors for Jak Buenbo. “She does campaigns for Dior and I’ve done several editorials for the brand as well. Is it a mere coincidence or why do we look alike?”, she asks, who has the desire to meet the famous person in person and even attends many red carpets where Natalie also steps: “I would love to meet her one day. To get here I went through difficulties. I had to leave my family to start traveling the world. I moved from Minas Gerais to São Paulo and soon after straight to New York. It was a little difficult. I couldn’t speak English and had never lived outside Brazil. But after a while I learned to communicate and since then I never stopped. At the moment I am living in London”.

Natalie Portman Photo: rep instagram