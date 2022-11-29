Unihertz launches smartphone with super battery of 22,000 mAh and flashlight of 1200 lumens – Tudo em Tecnologia

Little known in Brazil, the Chinese manufacturer Unihertz has just unveiled its newest robust smartphone, the Unihertz Tank. Surpassing all its rivals, this handset has a massive 22,000 mAh battery that promises to deliver up to 150 hours of call time on just one charge. And support for 66W fast charging delivers up to 90% charge in just 1.7 hours.

Another great differential of the Unihertz Tank is its super taillight. With a capacity of 1200 lumens, it delivers high efficiency for those who want to spend a night in the woods. In addition, the 6.81″ display with FHD+ resolution is ideal for enjoying several hours of videos and series.

Inside, the device features the advanced Helio G99 chip combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. There is also an advanced 108MP main camera that works in tandem with a 20MP night vision sensor. In addition, it brings more features such as Android 12, IP68 certification against water and dust and Android 12.

Main specs:

Screen: 6.81-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution

6.81-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 RAM: 8GB

8GB Native storage: 256GB

256GB Back camera: 108MP+20MP+2MP

108MP+20MP+2MP Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Drums: 22,000 mAh with support for 66W fast charging

22,000 mAh with support for 66W fast charging System: android 12

android 12 Others: NFC, IP68, 1200 Lumens super flashlight.

The new Unihertz Tank is available at a discount on AliExpress priced around R$1592 with all coupons applied. However, the promotion is limited and will end in the next few hours.

