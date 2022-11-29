Unihertz launches smartphone with super battery of 22,000 mAh and flashlight of 1200 lumens – Tudo em Tecnologia

Little known in Brazil, the Chinese manufacturer Unihertz has just unveiled its newest robust smartphone, the Unihertz Tank. Surpassing all its rivals, this handset has a massive 22,000 mAh battery that promises to deliver up to 150 hours of call time on just one charge. And support for 66W fast charging delivers up to 90% charge in just 1.7 hours.
Another great differential of the Unihertz Tank is its super taillight. With a capacity of 1200 lumens, it delivers high efficiency for those who want to spend a night in the woods. In addition, the 6.81″ display with FHD+ resolution is ideal for enjoying several hours of videos and series.
Inside, the device features the advanced Helio G99 chip combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. There is also an advanced 108MP main camera that works in tandem with a 20MP night vision sensor. In addition, it brings more features such as Android 12, IP68 certification against water and dust and Android 12.
Main specs:
- Screen: 6.81-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
- RAM: 8GB
- Native storage: 256GB
- Back camera: 108MP+20MP+2MP
- Frontal camera: 32MP
- Drums: 22,000 mAh with support for 66W fast charging
- System: android 12
- Others: NFC, IP68, 1200 Lumens super flashlight.
The new Unihertz Tank is available at a discount on AliExpress priced around R$1592 with all coupons applied. However, the promotion is limited and will end in the next few hours.
WARNING: Promotion was tested at time of publication but may expire at any time without notice.
