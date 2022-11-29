United States may be excluded from the Cup!

Check out all the reasons that led Iran to ask for the exclusion of the United States from the World Cup in Qatar

Iran asked that the United States be expelled from the 2022 World Cup. The request came after the US Football Federation changed Iran’s flag on digital platforms in support of protesters in the country.

Lula’s possible economic team is criticized by Ciro Nogueira

The image displayed by the federation on social media showed the national flag of Iran without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. Thus, the publication was released on the official pages of the North American Federation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Flag change aimed to support women in Iran

According to the United States Football Federation, US Soccer, the change in the official flag of Iran is a manifestation of support for women who fight for human rights in the country. In an interview with CNN, US Soccer stated that the change would be available for 24 hours.

Retirement changes in 2023; find out about the main changes to the benefit

“It was a unique graphic […] we have the main banner on our website and elsewhere,” the Federation said.

The emblem is back on the country’s flag on the Federation’s social media. However, Iranian state media even reported that the United States should be expelled from the World Cup.

In addition, state media also called for the US country to be suspended for 10 games due to the “distorted image” of the flag of Iran.

Subscribers in CadÚnico are entitled to new benefits!

“By posting a distorted image of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s flag on its official account, the US soccer team violated the FIFA statute, therefore a 10-match ban is the appropriate sanction,” Iran said.

Iran and the United States face off on Tuesday (28)

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Iran and the United States faced each other this Tuesday (28) for the third match in Group B. The game guarantees a place in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

Have you ever worked or do you work with a formal contract? See the money that may be available to you

Image: kovop58/shutterstock.com