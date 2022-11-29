US and NATO accelerate mobilization to arm Ukraine and replenish their own arsenals

BRUSSELS — When the Soviet Union collapsed, European countries clung to the “peace dividend”, drastically reducing their defense budgets, armies and arsenals.

With the rise of Al Qaeda nearly ten years later, the terrorism became the target, requiring different military investments and lighter, expeditionary forces. Until the long involvement of nato at the Afghanistan had little resemblance to a land war in Europewhich would involve tanks and artillery, the likes of which nearly all defense ministers thought would never occur.

But that’s what happened.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare artillery fire in Kherson, on Oct. Photograph: Ivor Prickett/The New York Times

At Ukraine, the kind of European war once thought inconceivable is consuming the modest stocks of ammunition, artillery and air defenses that some in NATO call Europe’s “bonsai armies”, like small Japanese trees. even the powerful United States have only a limited stock of the weapons that Ukrainians want and need, and washington is unwilling to divert important weaponry from sensitive regions such as Taiwan and the South KoreaWhere China and North Korea constantly testing the limits.

Now, nine months after the start of the war, the West’s fundamental unpreparedness has led to an accelerated and chaotic mobilization to provide Ukraine with the weaponry it needs, while replenishing NATO stocks. With both sides consuming weapons and ammo at a rate not seen since World War II. War, competition to keep stockpiles stocked has become a key battlefront that could prove decisive for Ukraine’s efforts.

The use of artillery is surprisingly large, say NATO officials. In Afghanistan, NATO forces would fire perhaps 300 rounds a day, with little concern for air defense. But Ukraine fires thousands of rounds a day, and the country desperately needs some air defense against Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones🇧🇷

“A day in Ukraine is equivalent to a month or more in Afghanistan,” said Camille Grand, a defense expert at the Council of European International Relations who until recently served as NATO’s assistant secretary general for defense investment.

By mid-year in the Donbas region, Ukrainians were firing 6,000 to 7,000 artillery rounds a day, according to a senior NATO official. The Russians fired from 40,000 to 50,000 rounds a day. By way of comparison, the US produces ammunition for only 15,000 rounds per month.

With that, the West is moving to locate the rare Soviet-era equipment and ammunition that Ukraine can now use, including S-300 air defense systems, T-72 tanks and, most notably, ammunition for artillery of the calibers soviets.

The West is also looking for alternative, albeit older, systems to replace increasingly scarce air defense missiles and anti-tank Javelins. All this signals to the Western defense industry the possibility of longer term contracts, employing more shifts of staff and renovating older assembly lines. There is an attempt to buy ammunition from countries like South Korea to “plug the hole” left by the weapons sent to Ukraine.

There is even talk of the possibility of NATO investing in old factories in Czech Republic🇧🇷 Slovakia and Bulgaria to restart the production of 152-mm and 122-mm caliber ammunition, from the Soviet period, to feed Ukraine’s artillery, which dates back mainly to the Soviet era.

But the obstacles are as varied as the desired solutions.

NATO countries—often with great fanfare—supplied Ukraine with some Western advanced artillery equipment, with the NATO-standard 155-mm caliber. But NATO systems are rarely certified to use ammunition produced in other countries, which often follow different production techniques (it’s a way for arms companies to ensure they sell ammunition for their products, like printer companies make money selling ink cartridges ).

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Polish 155 mm Krab self-propelled howitzer at a frontline position in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anatolii Stepanov/ AFP

And then there is the problem of export controls provided by law, which govern the possibility of selling arms and ammunition to countries that are at war. That is why the Swiss, claiming neutrality, refused the permission requested by the Germany to export much-needed anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine, manufactured by Switzerland and sold to Germany. THE Italy has a similar restriction on arms exports.

One NATO official described the jumble of systems Ukraine has to manage as a “NATO zoo”, taking into account the preference for naming animals for weapons such as the Gepard (leopard in German) and the Crotale (rattlesnake) surface-to-air missile. in French). This makes refueling and maintenance difficult.

The Russians also face their own resupply problems. Now they are using less artillery ammunition, but they use a lot of pieces, even if some are old and less reliable. Faced with a similar emergency need, Moscow is also looking to increase military production and would be interested in buying missiles from North Korea and more cheap drones from Iran.

Taking into account Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the war in the Donbas region, NATO’s new military spending targets — 2% of GDP by 2024, with 20% of that amount invested in equipment rather than wages and pay of pensions — seem modest. But even these were largely ignored by major member countries.

In February, when the war in Ukraine broke out, many countries’ stockpiles of weapons were only half what they should have been, the NATO official said, and there had been little progress in creating weapons that could be exchanged between NATO countries.

A Gepard anti-aircraft tank at the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann factory in Munich. Photograph: Felix Schmitt/The New York Times

even inside the European Uniononly 18% of countries’ defense spending is cooperative.

For NATO countries that have provided Ukraine with many weapons, especially frontline countries like Poland and the Baltics, the burden of replacing them has proved heavy.

The French, for example, offered part of the advanced weaponry and created a fund of €200 million (about US$208 million) for Ukraine to buy weapons made in France. But France has already delivered at least 18 modern Caesar-model howitzers to Ukraine — about 20% of all its existing artillery — and is now reluctant to contribute more.

The EU has approved a €3.1 billion ($3.2 billion) budget to give member countries back what they have given Ukraine, but that fund, called the European Peace Facility, has already been consumed by nearly 90%.

In total, NATO countries have supplied Ukraine with around $40 billion worth of weapons, roughly half of France’s annual defense budget.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a French Caesar self-propelled howitzer at a Russian target in the Donetsk region in June. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Smaller countries have already exhausted their potential, according to another NATO official, with 20 of the alliance’s 30 members “virtually exhausted”. But the remaining 10 can still offer more, he indicated, particularly bigger allies. This would include France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, advised the alliance — including especially Germany — saying that NATO’s parameters for the stockpiles that must be held by each member should not serve as a pretext for limiting arms exports to Ukraine. But it is also true that Germany and France, like the US, want to control the type of weaponry that Ukraine receives, to avoid escalation and possible direct attacks on Russia.

Ukrainians want at least four systems that the West has not and should not offer them: long-range surface missiles known as ATACMS, capable of hitting Russia and Crimea; western fighters; western tanks; and much more advanced air defense equipment, said Mark F. Cancian, a former White House weapons strategist who now serves as a senior adviser to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

With a range of approximately 190 kilometers, the ATACMS will not be delivered because of fears of reaching Russia; tanks and fighters are simply too complicated, requiring at least a year of training to operate and maintain. As for air defense, Cancian said, NATO and the US have decommissioned most of their short-range air defense after the Cold War, and few pieces remain. Additional production can take up to two years.

Maintenance is essential, but there are smart answers using relatively simpler equipment, like the M-777 howitzer delivered to Ukraine. With the right parts, a Ukrainian engineer can link up with an American gunnery officer in Fort Sill, Okla., to do step-by-step maintenance via Zoom.

Ukrainian soldier with a Stinger missile in the Donetsk region in May. Photograph: Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times

Ukraine has also demonstrated adaptability. Within NATO, its forces are known as the “MacGyver army”, a reference to the old TV series in which the protagonist used the creativity and ingenuity with which he had at his disposal to overcome the dangers of the time.

To bomb Russian positions on Cobra Island, for example, the Ukrainians used Caesars, whose range is 40 kilometers, installed them on rafts and pulled them for about 10 kilometers to reach the island, located 50 kilometers away, surprising the French. Ukraine has also sunk the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva with its own adapted missiles and built drones capable of attacking ships at sea.

US government officials insist the US military still has enough material to continue providing aid to Ukraine and defending Ukraine’s interests elsewhere.

“We are committed to providing Ukraine with what the country needs on the battlefield,” said Sabrina Singh, deputy publicist for the Pentagon after announcing this month the deployment of more Stinger missiles to Ukraine.

Washington is also looking at older, cheaper alternatives, such as giving Ukraine TOW anti-tank missiles, of which there are ample stocks, instead of Javelins, and Hawk surface-to-air missiles instead of more modern versions. But authorities are increasingly pressuring Ukraine to be more efficient, for example, avoiding firing a $150,000 missile to shoot down a $20,000 drone. There are already scarce weapons.

In September, the US military had limited ammunition for 155-mm artillery, and a limited number of guided rockets, howitzers, Javelins and Stingers, according to an analysis by Cancian.

The shortage of ammunition for the 155-mm artillery “is probably the situation that most worries planners,” Cancian said.

“If we want to expand production capacity for 155-mm ammunition,” he said, “it will take somewhere between four and five years before we see a difference in productivity.”/ TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL