USA team may be kicked out of World Cup

The US national team could be kicked out of the World Cup over a Twitter post that allegedly disrespected Iran’s flag.

An Iranian lawyer sued FIFA against the country after the official FIFA account USA Soccer make a post with the doctored asian flag. A federation spokesman said the decision was intentional.

Why the national team can leave the World Cup

According to the Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian government, the removal of the emblem on the flag of Iran violates FIFA rules. According to the British newspaper Daily Mirrorthe US team said the gesture was “in support of women in Iran who are fighting for basic human rights”.

Safia Allah Faghanpour, legal adviser to the Iranian national team, told the news agency that “respecting the flag of one nation is an international practice that all other nations must follow”. The lawyer also argued that “the action taken in relation to the Iranian flag is unethical and against international law”.

The two teams will face each other this Tuesday, the 29th, and it will be a decisive match, as the loser will be eliminated from the Cup. While the Iranian team has three points, the US team has only two.