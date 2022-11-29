Varela says he is sad and surprised by the departure of Dorival Jr from Flamengo – 11/28/2022

The winger Varela, from Flamengo and the Uruguayan national team, said he was “sad” and that it was a surprise for him that Dorival Jr left the technical command of the club from Rio de Janeiro. Varela was Uruguay’s starter in the 2-0 defeat by Portugal, this Monday, in a game in the second round of Group H of the World Cup.

In the mixed zone after the game, the Flamengo player was asked by UOL Esporte if he was surprised by the news. “Yes, yes. The news took us by surprise. But I don’t know what happened internally. I was sad (by the departure)”, said Varela.

The answer about Vítor Pereira, who will be the club’s new coach, was a little more vague. “I know little, in fact, I have little time in Brazil. But I wish him the best”.

Another Uruguayan from Flamengo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, quickly passed through the mixed zone and did not respond to Dorival’s departure.

He entered the second half and improved the team and even missed a good goal chance to tie. “We improved in the second half, we were close to equalizing. Now it’s time to recover for the Ghana game”, said the midfielder. “Yes, the team improved with his arrival,” said coach Diego Alonso. Uruguay needs to beat Ghana, in the last round, to advance to the round of 16 and be Brazil’s likely rival in the knockout stage.