Vítor Pereira wants Yuri Alberto at Flamengo

Vítor Pereira suggested Yuri Alberto as a signing for Flamengo

After being champion of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil in 2022, Flamengo is preparing for a season filled with title disputes and, for that, plans to reinforce the squad. In this scenario, one of the names suggested to the Red-Black board was Yuri Alberto, from Corinthians. Coach Vítor Pereira, who is about to sign a contract with Fla, was the one who took the suggestion to the summit.

The conversation between the Portuguese coach and representatives of Flamengo took place in recent days. With everything lined up to take over Fla next season, Vítor is already thinking about assembling the squad, and Yuri is a name that pleases the coach, due to the potential shown at Corinthians. Throughout 2022, the number 9 played 28 games and scored 11 goals, in addition to providing two assists. The information was initially disclosed by the channel “Café com sectorista”, focused on news from Corinthians.

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

Despite Vítor’s indication, negotiations are unlikely to go ahead, due to several factors. The first of these is the presence of Pedro and Gabigol in Flamengo’s squad, strikers who share the spotlight and are considered two of the best in the country. In addition, Yuri’s priority would be to remain at Corinthians, a club in which he feels adapted and knows he will have a place in 2023.

It is also important to emphasize that Yuri Alberto does not belong to the São Paulo club. The player has rights linked to Zenit (RUS), being loaned to Corinthians until June 2023. The Russian team agrees to negotiate the striker definitively, however, the charge would be around R$ 120 million. In this way, without having the attack as a priority and already with strong options for the position, Fla will hardly make an attack for the 21-year-old athlete.