VP said goodbye after 3 months and in 13 days he went to Fla

Vítor Pereira’s year was marked by the uncertainty of his future. Of the nine months he was at Corinthians, for three he worked under the uncertainty of whether or not to continue at the club in 2023. The departure was only announced on the last day of the Brasileirão, and 13 days later the coach agreed with Flamengo.

In all, there were 87 days of mystery until the president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, announced on the last 13th that Vítor Pereira would not renew the contract. The coach went on vacation with his family, but on Saturday (26) he accepted Flamengo’s proposal. Only details remain in the negotiation, which is already under way, and there is no rush for the announcement because VP has a contract with Alvinegro until the end of the year.

Vítor Pereira was signed by Corinthians in February, with a contract until December 31. In this scenario, the uncertainty about the future was an issue from the beginning, but it only became a central issue in the club’s routine from August onwards.

It was after qualifying for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil that Vítor Pereira began to answer questions about his future in practically all of his press conferences. On the occasion, after a rout over Atlético-GO, he revealed that the board had already shown interest in renewing his contract, but reinforced that he only wanted to think about it after the season.

Decision was postponed

Corinthians’ promise was to announce the renewal or not of Vítor Pereira after the finals of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo himself. After the runner-up, the deadline was extended to when the team confirmed the direct vacancy in Libertadores. This happened with a victory over Flamengo, but still in Maracanã, the club warned that the announcement of the definition would only happen after the Brasileirão. Then, after the round, Duilio announced that VP was leaving.

Days later, the coach received his wife and children in Brazil for a vacation — the family’s third visit since he arrived at Corinthians. On the coast of Bahia, the same hotel where he was staying to rest served as a meeting place with Marcos Braz, vice-president of Flamengo.