Wales 0 x 3 England

England qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup today (29), by beating Wales 3-0 at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium, in the last round of the group stage of the World Cup.

After a dragging first half, England woke up in the final stage and had no difficulty building up the scoreboard. Rashford (twice, the first being a free kick) and Foden were the authors of the goals.

With the result, the English reached seven points, secured first place in Group B and already know their opponent in the knockout stage: Senegal, who earlier beat Ecuador and came second in Group A. Wales, in turn, had the elimination confirmed and embittered the flashlight of the key, with one point.

The duel between England and Senegal, for the round of 16 of the Cup, will be on Sunday (4), at 4 pm (Brasília time).

players protest

Shortly before the ball rolled, players from Wales and England took to their knees on the pitch in a demonstration against homophobia and racial discrimination. The British had already made the same gesture before the matches against Iran and the United States.

Bellingham kneels in protest ahead of Wales v England World Cup Image: FA/The FA via Getty Images

On his knees, Bale takes part in a protest before Wales v England for the World Cup Image: Ina Fassbender / AFP

Rashford misses clear chance, but redeems himself with great goals

The first danger opportunity of the match was England’s. In the 9th minute of the opening stage, Kane made a beautiful pass to Rashford, who tried – but failed – to cover the goalkeeper Ward.

Interestingly, in the second half, Rashford was also the one who participated in the first dangerous move, in the 4th minute. This time, however, with a happy ending for England. With a manual free-kick, the Manchester United striker put the ball in the corner, with no chance for Ward, and opened the scoring.

The striker was also the author of the third English goal, in the 22nd minute of the final stage, when he was launched on the right, easily passed by the marking and finished. The Welsh goalkeeper accepted and saw the ball pass between his legs.

Rashford opens the scoring for England against Wales in the World Cup Image: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Wales full-back has suspected concussion

In the middle of the first half, Neco Willians cut a submission by Rashford with his head and collapsed on the lawn. After assistance from the medical team, the Wales full-back continued on the field, but shortly afterwards he complained of pain and had to be substituted because of a suspected concussion. Roberts took his place.

fuck reappears and mark After starting on the bench against Iran, on his debut, and staying the entire goalless draw with the United States on the bench, the Manchester City striker was named in the starting line-up by coach Gareth Southgate. In the first half, little was used and he took part in dangerous finals. In the final stage, a minute after Rashford opened the scoring, Foden pounced on Kane’s low cross to curl in for England’s second of the match. Foden zooms in for England against Wales in World Cup Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images The weather at the stadium The meeting of British teams made Ahmad Bin Ali full this Tuesday, with 44,297 people occupying the stadium’s seats. The Welsh fans occupied the left side of the stands, filling the sector in red. The English, however, were the majority in the stands. With the traditional chants of “Let’s go, England”, coach Southgate’s team appear to be the Europeans with the most support in Qatar. But, like what happened against the United States, the team did not cooperate in the initial stage, leaving the crowd sleepy. And he only woke up with the show at the beginning of the complementary stage, which turned into a rout and took England back to the round of 16 of a World Cup. England fans celebrate their goal against Wales at the World Cup Image: Paul Childs/Reuters

Excited, Maguire!

The first half without great emotions reserved a “thickened” by defender Maguire, who ran with the ball from defense to attack, and when trying to cross — or finish — he put a lot of strength on the ball and isolated.

Bale: gone and replaced

Wales’ main player definitely didn’t shine in this Cup. Despite having scored the only goal for the team in the World Cup, when he converted a penalty against the United States, the number 11 did not create anything and was again imperceptible, so much so that he ended up withdrawn in the second half by coach Robert Page.

Maguire tries to mark Bale, in the match between Wales and England, for the World Cup in Qatar Image: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

DATASHEET:

COUNTRY OF WALES 0 x 3 ENGLAND

Competition: World Cup, 3rd round of Group B

Date and time: November 29, 2022 (Tuesday), at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan (Qatar)

Public: 44,297

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

Assistants: Tomaz Klancnik (Slovenia) and Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia)

VAR: Marco Fritz (Germany)

Yellow cards: Daniel James and Ramsey (GAL)

Goals: Rashford (ING), at 4’/2ºT and at 22’/2ºT (0-1 and 0-3) and Foden (ING), at 5’/2ºT (0-2)

WALES: Ward; Neco Williams (Roberts), Mepham, Rodon and Ben Davies (Morell); Allen (Colwill) and Ampadu; Daniel James (Harry Wilson), Ramsey and Bale (Brennan Johnson); Moore. Technician: Robert Page

ENGLAND: Pickford; Walker (Alexander-Arnold), Stones, Maguire and Shaw (Trippier); Rice (Kalvin Phillips), Henderson and Bellingham; Foden, Harry Kane (Callum Wilson) and Rashford (Grealish). Technician: Gareth Southgate