Wales vs England

49

2 time End of the game! England wins with ease and advances as leader to face Senegal in the round of 16. Wales is out.

48

2 time At the moment we have England in first and the United States in second in group B.

47

2 time In progress: Go 0x1 United States.

46

2 time LOST IT!!! Foden takes a corner from the right on the second post, Maguire heads the middle and Stones, alone, finishes with a left hand over the goal.

45

2 time Let’s go to 49.

44

2 time England play wide in defense and waste time.

43

2 time Moore is launched at the entrance of the area through the middle, kills in the chest surrounded by Stones and kicks with the right hand. The ball goes too high and goes out.

42

2 time Wales are going to say goodbye to the Cup without winning.

41

2 time Wales goes up the lines to try to put pressure on England’s ball.

40

2 time The English fan raises the sound in the stands!

39

2 time Colwill has the leftover clean ball at the edge of the area in the middle, hits hard with his right hand and sends it over.

38

2 time Harry Wilson takes a free-kick from the right midfielder with a left-hander and hits Pickford’s wall.

37

2 time England will secure first place in Group B to face Senegal in the round of 16.

36

2 time Colwill’s Cup debut.

35

2 time Rob Page changes: Allen out, Colwill in.

34

2 time Joe Allen calls for medical attention in midfield.

33

2 time Wrong passes: Wales 18×11 England.

32

2 time ALMOST THE ROOM! Wales error in the defensive field and Callum Wilson serves Bellingham on the left of the area. The midfielder finishes low without much strength for Ward’s good defense.

31

2 time Change Wales: Daniel James out, Wilson in.

30

2 time Wales have yet to hit Pickford’s target.

29

2 time Rashford leaves applauded, Grealish enters.

28

2 time In progress: Go 0x1 United States (England and United States advancing).

27

2 time Foden hits a corner from the right and Ward comes out to save in the small area.

26

2 time WAARD!!! Callum Wilson brings the dominated ball with space down the middle and serves on the right with Rashford. The number 11 shirt is low for defense with the foot of the goalkeeper Gals.

25

2 time Stones closes the space well in the middle of the area and cuts Johnson’s low cross.

24

2 time GUNNER! Rashford’s third goal in this Cup!

23

2 time GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!! Rashford launched well by Phillips on the right end, invades the area in the hand with Roberts, pedals bringing it to left-handed and finishes low. Ward touches the ball, but does not prevent the third goal!

23

22

2 time The round of 16 starts on Saturday, the 3rd.

21

2 time England is winning its second match in this Cup. Wales knowing second defeat.

20

2 time England substitution: Shaw off, Trippier on.

19

2 time Rodon receives medical attention and appears to have recovered. Ball in play.

18

2 time Clash of heads between Rodon and Callum Wilson. Game stopped.

17

2 time English party in Al Rayyan. England comes first and the United States second.

16

2 time Ramsey hits Henderson with the sole of his boot and is booked.

15

2 time Rashford reaches two goals in this World Cup.

14

2 time Ben Davies sits down and leaves the pitch, Morrell enters.

13

2 time Phillips comes in Rice’s vacancy.

12

2 time …Arnold in Walker’s vacancy.

11

2 time Triple change in England: Callum Wilson comes, Kane goes…

10

2 time PIICKFORD! Moore receives from Ramsey in the left half with space, adjusts to right-hand and shoots well. Maguire dodges with a header halfway through and works his goalkeeper.

9

2 time UUUHH!!! Daniel James dominates the ball on the left end of the attack scored from afar and takes a shot looking for the corner. The ball curves and goes close to the post!

8

2 time Foden’s first goal in his first start at a World Cup!

7

2 time Rashford scores the first free-kick goal of this Qatar World Cup!

6

2 time GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!! Rashford tackles Ben Davies on the way out and Kane crosses low from the back of the area on the right. Foden closes alone on the second beam and plate to enlarge!

6

5

2 time English party!

4

2 time GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!! Rashford takes a free-kick from the edge of the area with precision and sends the goalkeeper’s corner. Ward takes a step inside and can’t go back.

4

3

2 time DANGEROUS FOUL! Foden circumvents the triple marking in the left half, brings it to the edge of the area and is fouled by Mepham.

two

2 time Long throw for Johnson in the half moon, but the number 9 displaces Shaw from behind with a foul.

1

2 time England the same.

1

2 time At halftime, Bale leaves for Johnson to enter.

0

2 time Roll the ball in the final step!

50

1 time End of first half with blank score!

49

1 time OVER! Joe Allen receives from Mepham with space at the edge of the area on the right, adjusts to left-handed and shoots without much direction.

48

1 time Foden takes a corner from the left and slices off the second post. Stones heads weakly over the top and Ward holds tight.

47

1 time Finals: Wales 1×6 England.

46

1 time Five extra!

45

1 time Due to a possible concussion of Neco Williams, Wales could change five more times.

44

1 time Rashford touches from inside the area on the left to the front in the middle and Kane kicks past the defence.

43

1 time Maguire stretches the long pass to the right side of the box looking for Foden. The number 20 touches the ball, but is unable to give direction. Goal kick.

42

1 time Right now we have England and the United States advancing.

41

1 time In progress: Go 0x1 United States.

40

1 time Connor Roberts deflects a short Rashford cross into the center of the area and stops the ball from reaching Kane.

39

1 time RON STYLE! Rashford finishes with a bicycle kick in the middle of the area after a cross from the right, but plays to the left of Ward’s goal.

38

1 time Joe Allen receives a short pass from Ramsey in front of the area and shoots hard with his right hand. On top of Rice.

37

1 time FOR FOOORA!!! Great English move from foot to foot on the right side of the attack, Foden receives from Bellingham inside the area in the middle and finishes over the goal.

36

1 time Connor Roberts, number 14, replaces Neco Williams, with number 3.

35

1 time Still because of the ball on the head, Neco Williams’ malaise.

34

1 time Neco Williams is back on the defensive end. Movement outside.

33

1 time Pas de Wales has difficulty getting out of the defensive field when they recover the ball. England press the mark.

32

1 time In Progress: Go 0x0 United States.

31

1 time LIKE THIS? Maguire is sent to the attacking field by the left midfielder, arrives inside the area surrounded from afar and ed a crossed beak. He neither crossed nor kicked. Pitch.

30

1 time Wales still haven’t managed to reach the attacking field in possession of the ball.

29

1 time Daniel James fouls Stones in the Gals forward field and gets booked.

28

1 time These results move England and Iran into the Round of 16.

27

1 time Ben Davies protects the ball in front of two opponents on the left of the defense and is fouled by Foden’s push.

26

1 time Rashford gets open on the left end, tries a solo move on Mepham and ends up unarmed.

25

1 time Williams receives medical attention and is back.

24

1 time Rashford kicks hard from the left half and Neco Williams puts his head on the ball to intercept. The gals side is left.

23

1 time Henderson himself takes a free kick from the right into the middle of the area, but the ball goes past everyone.

22

1 time Henderson receives from Walker at the right end of the attack, turns on Ben Davies and is fouled close to the side line.

21

1 time Shaw crosses from the left half to the right side of the area, but Henderson doesn’t get the short control to hit.

20

1 time Moore mistimes the ball as he slides down the attacking left and fouls Walker.

19

1 time Ball possession: Wales 35% x England 65%.

18

1 time Set-up move by England from the short kick and Shaw winged to the second post. Maguire tries the head-in touch, she takes Ampadu and leaves.

17

1 time Kane dominates the ball with his back to goal near the edge of the box and is fouled by Mepham’s misplaced shot.

16

1 time Boos from the English fan and support from the Welsh crowd.

15

1 time Wales start the game at the back. England is more attacking.

14

1 time Shaw takes a free-kick from the left wing to the second post and Moore heads clear. At left, Foden dominates with space at the edge of the area and finishes to the right of the goal.

13

1 time Shaw dominates open on the left wing of the attack and tries the short pass. The ball is caught in the hand of Neco Williams with a marked foul.

12

1 time Neco Williams dominates on the right side of the midfield and launches in front looking for Moore. She goes through everyone else and stays with Pickford.

11

1 time Wales need to win if they are to stay in with a chance of qualifying.

10

1 time Henderson receives from Walker at the edge of the area on the right and crosses from below. Neco Williams hit.

9

1 time SAVE, WAAARD!!! Kane dominates with freedom in the center half of the attack and puts a cake in front for Rashford. The number 11 tries to dig in the goalkeeper’s exit, who manages a good defense.

8

1 time Ampadu dominates in the central circle, tries to launch Daniel James on the left but overdoes it. Lateral for Walker.

7

1 time Ben Davies tries a short pass with Daniel James on the side of the field, but the ball goes out on a throw for the English.

6

1 time Most studied early game for now.

5

1 time Maguire out launch defense to the left of the attack and Rashford does not avoid the ball exit. Pitch.

4

1 time England spin the ball close to midfield.

3

1 time Draws in both games rank England and Ir.

two

1 time Expelled in the previous round, goalkeeper Hennessey misses Wales.

1

1 time Gales wears a red shirt and white shorts. England in a white shirt and blue shorts.

0

1 time Roll the ball on Ahmad Bin Ali!

0

1 time Marco Fritz, from Germany, commands the VAR.

0

1 time Selections on the lawn for the Anthems!

0

1 time ENGLAND (Gareth Southgate): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire and Shaw; Rice, Henderson and Bellingham; Foden, Rashford and Kane.

0

1 time WALES (Rob Page): Ward; Ben Davies, Mepham, Joe Rodon and Neco Williams; Ampadu, Joe Allen, Ramsey, Daniel James and Bale; Moore.

0

1 time Select climbs!

0

1 time WATCHING THE KILLER! The first place of B faces Senegal in the round of 16, while the second takes on the Netherlands.

0

1 time Slavko Vincic, from Slovenia, officiates the game. On the flags, compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic.

0

1 time Results of this group B: England 6×2 Go, United States 1×1 Wales and Wales 0x2 Go, England 0x0 United States.

0

1 time TABOO! In the last six clashes between the countries England won all of them. Wales haven’t beaten their rivals since 1984.

0

1 time Wales, in last place with one point, manages to qualify in two situations; if they thrash England by four or more goals, or if they win by any score as long as the United States and Iran are tied.

0

1 time Leader of the group with four points and a balance of four, England will only be left out of the round of 16 if they lose by four or more goals.

0

1 time WHO ADVANCES? The four selections can still advance to the octaves. In the other group game, the United States and Iran face off in Al Thumama.

0

1 time INDICTABLE DUEL! British classic to define the classification of this group B. This will be the first match between Welsh and English in a Cup.

0

1 time Players from both teams on the warm-up lawn.

0

1 time Right now we have 23C in Al Rayyan.