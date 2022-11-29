Wales vs England

49
2 time
End of the game! England wins with ease and advances as leader to face Senegal in the round of 16. Wales is out.
48
2 time
At the moment we have England in first and the United States in second in group B.
47
2 time
In progress: Go 0x1 United States.
46
2 time
LOST IT!!! Foden takes a corner from the right on the second post, Maguire heads the middle and Stones, alone, finishes with a left hand over the goal.
45
2 time
Let’s go to 49.
44
2 time
England play wide in defense and waste time.
43
2 time
Moore is launched at the entrance of the area through the middle, kills in the chest surrounded by Stones and kicks with the right hand. The ball goes too high and goes out.
42
2 time
Wales are going to say goodbye to the Cup without winning.
41
2 time
Wales goes up the lines to try to put pressure on England’s ball.
40
2 time
The English fan raises the sound in the stands!
39
2 time
Colwill has the leftover clean ball at the edge of the area in the middle, hits hard with his right hand and sends it over.
38
2 time
Harry Wilson takes a free-kick from the right midfielder with a left-hander and hits Pickford’s wall.
37
2 time
England will secure first place in Group B to face Senegal in the round of 16.
36
2 time
Colwill’s Cup debut.
35
2 time
Rob Page changes: Allen out, Colwill in.
34
2 time
Joe Allen calls for medical attention in midfield.
33
2 time
Wrong passes: Wales 18×11 England.
32
2 time
ALMOST THE ROOM! Wales error in the defensive field and Callum Wilson serves Bellingham on the left of the area. The midfielder finishes low without much strength for Ward’s good defense.
31
2 time
Change Wales: Daniel James out, Wilson in.
30
2 time
Wales have yet to hit Pickford’s target.
29
2 time
Rashford leaves applauded, Grealish enters.
28
2 time
In progress: Go 0x1 United States (England and United States advancing).
27
2 time
Foden hits a corner from the right and Ward comes out to save in the small area.
26
2 time
WAARD!!! Callum Wilson brings the dominated ball with space down the middle and serves on the right with Rashford. The number 11 shirt is low for defense with the foot of the goalkeeper Gals.
25
2 time
Stones closes the space well in the middle of the area and cuts Johnson’s low cross.
24
2 time
GUNNER! Rashford’s third goal in this Cup!
23
2 time
GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!! Rashford launched well by Phillips on the right end, invades the area in the hand with Roberts, pedals bringing it to left-handed and finishes low. Ward touches the ball, but does not prevent the third goal!
23
2 time
GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!!
22
2 time
The round of 16 starts on Saturday, the 3rd.
21
2 time
England is winning its second match in this Cup. Wales knowing second defeat.
20
2 time
England substitution: Shaw off, Trippier on.
19
2 time
Rodon receives medical attention and appears to have recovered. Ball in play.
18
2 time
Clash of heads between Rodon and Callum Wilson. Game stopped.
17
2 time
English party in Al Rayyan. England comes first and the United States second.
16
2 time
Ramsey hits Henderson with the sole of his boot and is booked.
15
2 time
Rashford reaches two goals in this World Cup.
14
2 time
Ben Davies sits down and leaves the pitch, Morrell enters.
13
2 time
Phillips comes in Rice’s vacancy.
12
2 time
…Arnold in Walker’s vacancy.
11
2 time
Triple change in England: Callum Wilson comes, Kane goes…
10
2 time
PIICKFORD! Moore receives from Ramsey in the left half with space, adjusts to right-hand and shoots well. Maguire dodges with a header halfway through and works his goalkeeper.
9
2 time
UUUHH!!! Daniel James dominates the ball on the left end of the attack scored from afar and takes a shot looking for the corner. The ball curves and goes close to the post!
8
2 time
Foden’s first goal in his first start at a World Cup!
7
2 time
Rashford scores the first free-kick goal of this Qatar World Cup!
6
2 time
GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!! Rashford tackles Ben Davies on the way out and Kane crosses low from the back of the area on the right. Foden closes alone on the second beam and plate to enlarge!
6
2 time
GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!!
5
2 time
English party!
4
2 time
GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!! Rashford takes a free-kick from the edge of the area with precision and sends the goalkeeper’s corner. Ward takes a step inside and can’t go back.
4
2 time
GOOOLLL FROM ENGLAND!!!
3
2 time
DANGEROUS FOUL! Foden circumvents the triple marking in the left half, brings it to the edge of the area and is fouled by Mepham.
two
2 time
Long throw for Johnson in the half moon, but the number 9 displaces Shaw from behind with a foul.
1
2 time
England the same.
1
2 time
At halftime, Bale leaves for Johnson to enter.
0
2 time
Roll the ball in the final step!
50
1 time
End of first half with blank score!
49
1 time
OVER! Joe Allen receives from Mepham with space at the edge of the area on the right, adjusts to left-handed and shoots without much direction.
48
1 time
Foden takes a corner from the left and slices off the second post. Stones heads weakly over the top and Ward holds tight.
47
1 time
Finals: Wales 1×6 England.
46
1 time
Five extra!
45
1 time
Due to a possible concussion of Neco Williams, Wales could change five more times.
44
1 time
Rashford touches from inside the area on the left to the front in the middle and Kane kicks past the defence.
43
1 time
Maguire stretches the long pass to the right side of the box looking for Foden. The number 20 touches the ball, but is unable to give direction. Goal kick.
42
1 time
Right now we have England and the United States advancing.
41
1 time
In progress: Go 0x1 United States.
40
1 time
Connor Roberts deflects a short Rashford cross into the center of the area and stops the ball from reaching Kane.
39
1 time
RON STYLE! Rashford finishes with a bicycle kick in the middle of the area after a cross from the right, but plays to the left of Ward’s goal.
38
1 time
Joe Allen receives a short pass from Ramsey in front of the area and shoots hard with his right hand. On top of Rice.
37
1 time
FOR FOOORA!!! Great English move from foot to foot on the right side of the attack, Foden receives from Bellingham inside the area in the middle and finishes over the goal.
36
1 time
Connor Roberts, number 14, replaces Neco Williams, with number 3.
35
1 time
Still because of the ball on the head, Neco Williams’ malaise.
34
1 time
Neco Williams is back on the defensive end. Movement outside.
33
1 time
Pas de Wales has difficulty getting out of the defensive field when they recover the ball. England press the mark.
32
1 time
In Progress: Go 0x0 United States.
31
1 time
LIKE THIS? Maguire is sent to the attacking field by the left midfielder, arrives inside the area surrounded from afar and ed a crossed beak. He neither crossed nor kicked. Pitch.
30
1 time
Wales still haven’t managed to reach the attacking field in possession of the ball.
29
1 time
Daniel James fouls Stones in the Gals forward field and gets booked.
28
1 time
These results move England and Iran into the Round of 16.
27
1 time
Ben Davies protects the ball in front of two opponents on the left of the defense and is fouled by Foden’s push.
26
1 time
Rashford gets open on the left end, tries a solo move on Mepham and ends up unarmed.
25
1 time
Williams receives medical attention and is back.
24
1 time
Rashford kicks hard from the left half and Neco Williams puts his head on the ball to intercept. The gals side is left.
23
1 time
Henderson himself takes a free kick from the right into the middle of the area, but the ball goes past everyone.
22
1 time
Henderson receives from Walker at the right end of the attack, turns on Ben Davies and is fouled close to the side line.
21
1 time
Shaw crosses from the left half to the right side of the area, but Henderson doesn’t get the short control to hit.
20
1 time
Moore mistimes the ball as he slides down the attacking left and fouls Walker.
19
1 time
Ball possession: Wales 35% x England 65%.
18
1 time
Set-up move by England from the short kick and Shaw winged to the second post. Maguire tries the head-in touch, she takes Ampadu and leaves.
17
1 time
Kane dominates the ball with his back to goal near the edge of the box and is fouled by Mepham’s misplaced shot.
16
1 time
Boos from the English fan and support from the Welsh crowd.
15
1 time
Wales start the game at the back. England is more attacking.
14
1 time
Shaw takes a free-kick from the left wing to the second post and Moore heads clear. At left, Foden dominates with space at the edge of the area and finishes to the right of the goal.
13
1 time
Shaw dominates open on the left wing of the attack and tries the short pass. The ball is caught in the hand of Neco Williams with a marked foul.
12
1 time
Neco Williams dominates on the right side of the midfield and launches in front looking for Moore. She goes through everyone else and stays with Pickford.
11
1 time
Wales need to win if they are to stay in with a chance of qualifying.
10
1 time
Henderson receives from Walker at the edge of the area on the right and crosses from below. Neco Williams hit.
9
1 time
SAVE, WAAARD!!! Kane dominates with freedom in the center half of the attack and puts a cake in front for Rashford. The number 11 tries to dig in the goalkeeper’s exit, who manages a good defense.
8
1 time
Ampadu dominates in the central circle, tries to launch Daniel James on the left but overdoes it. Lateral for Walker.
7
1 time
Ben Davies tries a short pass with Daniel James on the side of the field, but the ball goes out on a throw for the English.
6
1 time
Most studied early game for now.
5
1 time
Maguire out launch defense to the left of the attack and Rashford does not avoid the ball exit. Pitch.
4
1 time
England spin the ball close to midfield.
3
1 time
Draws in both games rank England and Ir.
two
1 time
Expelled in the previous round, goalkeeper Hennessey misses Wales.
1
1 time
Gales wears a red shirt and white shorts. England in a white shirt and blue shorts.
0
1 time
Roll the ball on Ahmad Bin Ali!
0
1 time
Marco Fritz, from Germany, commands the VAR.
0
1 time
Selections on the lawn for the Anthems!
0
1 time
ENGLAND (Gareth Southgate): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire and Shaw; Rice, Henderson and Bellingham; Foden, Rashford and Kane.
0
1 time
WALES (Rob Page): Ward; Ben Davies, Mepham, Joe Rodon and Neco Williams; Ampadu, Joe Allen, Ramsey, Daniel James and Bale; Moore.
0
1 time
Select climbs!
0
1 time
WATCHING THE KILLER! The first place of B faces Senegal in the round of 16, while the second takes on the Netherlands.
0
1 time
Slavko Vincic, from Slovenia, officiates the game. On the flags, compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic.
0
1 time
Results of this group B: England 6×2 Go, United States 1×1 Wales and Wales 0x2 Go, England 0x0 United States.
0
1 time
TABOO! In the last six clashes between the countries England won all of them. Wales haven’t beaten their rivals since 1984.
0
1 time
Wales, in last place with one point, manages to qualify in two situations; if they thrash England by four or more goals, or if they win by any score as long as the United States and Iran are tied.
0
1 time
Leader of the group with four points and a balance of four, England will only be left out of the round of 16 if they lose by four or more goals.
0
1 time
WHO ADVANCES? The four selections can still advance to the octaves. In the other group game, the United States and Iran face off in Al Thumama.
0
1 time
INDICTABLE DUEL! British classic to define the classification of this group B. This will be the first match between Welsh and English in a Cup.
0
1 time
Players from both teams on the warm-up lawn.
0
1 time
Right now we have 23C in Al Rayyan.
0
1 time
Good evening! From now on, follow the bids of Wales and England for the last round of group B of the World Cup in Qatar. The ball rolls at 4 pm in Al Rayyan.