Was it Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal? Fifa technology confirms whether or not the Portuguese star scored against Uruguay; Look

Fifa technology present in the Al Rihla, the official ball of the Qatar World Cup, found that Cristiano Ronaldo did not touch the ball in Portugal’s first goal against Uruguay

The technology used in the world Cup of qatar proved conclusively that Cristiano Ronaldo did not touch the ball in the first goal of Portugal in the 2-0 victory over Uruguay, on Monday (28)🇧🇷 The confirmation was made by FIFA and by the manufacturers of the ball produced by adidas The ESPNo.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 9th minute of the second half, but the author of the goal was highly discussed, with the midfielder Bruno Fernandes and the technician Fernando Santos being unable to clarify after the match whether or not the number 7 gave the final decisive touch.

Now, the ESPN was told that technology inside the ball proved that Ronaldo’s head did not make contact with the ball on the throw, meaning the goal was awarded to the midfielder. Manchester United🇧🇷

“In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Al Rihla (Qatar Cup ball), we definitely managed to prove that there was no contact with the ball by Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening goal of the game“, said the statement.

“No external force on the ball can be measured, as shown by the lack of heartbeats in our measurements. The 500 Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis.”

The match ball includes technology that can provide real-time data to match officials. It also captures all touches made by players with sensors, as stated in an official statement in July, which states that the technology “will help to inform offside situations, in addition to assisting in the detection of unclear touches, improving quality and speed”. of the VAR decision-making process.”

Fernandes’ cross initially appeared to have been directed into the net by a glancing blow to Ronaldo’s head, but TV replays suggested the 37-year-old had not touched the ball.

Bruno Fernandes was announced as the scorer of the goal on the stadium’s screen, although Ronaldo celebrated as if he had stuffed the net, which would have taken him to 9 goals in World Cups for Portugal, thus tying with the legendary former striker Eusébio .

After the match, Bruno Fernandes admitted that he didn’t even know whose goal it was🇧🇷

“I celebrated (the goal) as if it were Cristiano’s”, said the midfielder in his post-match interview. “It looked to me like he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball to him.”

“We are happy with the victory, regardless of who scored. The most important thing is that we achieved our goal, which is to be in the next round.”

With the goal awarded to Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo’s wait for his ninth goal in World Cups extends until the last game of the group stage, against South Koreanext Friday (2), from 12h (Brasília time), at Estádio Cidade da Educação.