“We are not English”; Wales fans reveal why they’re ‘mad’ over national team name change

For the 3rd round of the Group stage of the World Cup in Qatar, Wales and England enter the field in Group B of the competition, the match is decisive, since it is worth the place for the round of 16 of the World Cup. The confrontation between both countries is surrounded by a lot of rivalry, since both are part of Great Britain and are part of the United Kingdom, alongside Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, after the World Cup dispute, the Welsh will undergo a major transformation, known as Wales, will be called Cymru, pronounced “Cãmri: “The team must always be called Cymru, which is how we call it here. Our view at the moment is that in our territory people clearly refer to us as Cymru. That’s what we call our national teams. If you look at our official website and the way we talk about ourselves, we are all Cymru,” said Noel Mooney, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, Welsh fans present in Qatar spoke about this change: “Changing the name of the national team to Cymru is something very important for us. It shows that we have our own identity and we are not English. Qatar, everyone asks us if we’re English, and we’re not! We’re Welsh!”

“Everyone asks us, ‘Are you English?’ said Liam Coffey, 27. — The game between Wales and England takes place at 4 pm, from Brasilia, in Group B of the World Cup. – Who will lift the cup? Make your predictions with this Qatar 2022 World Cup simulator

