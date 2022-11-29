Spain’s duel with Japan will be important, but Germany must, first of all, beat Costa Rica this Thursday. This is the basic condition for Füllkrug and company’s team to advance to the round of 16. And the author of the equalizing goal with Spain foresees difficulties in the third round.







Füllkrug is the hope of the German attack (Photo: DFB/GAS) Photo: Lance!

– They (Costa Rica) have shown two facets so far. The game against Spain is difficult to assess, while against Japan they were unpleasant to play against, and we admit that will be the case again, when we face them – designed the Werder Bremer center forward. And he amended:

– We can’t be caught napping. We need to be strong in defense and take advantage of the chances we have-she warned.

Germany is bottom of Group E with one point. Spain, Japan and Costa Rica are ahead at the moment. For this Tuesday’s training session, defender Thilo Kehrer, left-back David Raum and midfielder Leon Goretzka stayed at the hotel. The German Football Association did not elaborate on the reasons.

