‘We have favorites like France and Brazil, but they don’t surprise anyone’

The coach spared no praise when talking about Spain’s chances at the World Cup in Qatar

THE Spain is one of the teams that drew attention in the first rounds of the world Cup🇧🇷 Owner of the biggest rout of the tournament, the selection plays for a draw against Japan to qualify for group E.

AND, for coach Luis Enrique, there is no team better than the Spanish in the tournament during his live on twitch🇧🇷

🇧🇷Is there any team better than Spain? Football-wise, no, clearly🇧🇷 We have favorites like France it’s the Brazilbut they don’t surprise anyone,” he said.

“We don’t fear anyone, we recently played against France and managed to win the game. We look for the positive points to strengthen our team”, he added.

Koke also placed the Spaniards as favorites in the world Cuparguing that he needs to think like this if he wants to play in the tournament.

🇧🇷For me, Spain is the best (team)🇧🇷 There are no better players than the Spaniards and if I don’t think like that, I won’t go to a World Cup”, said the player.

“I feel comfortable in the national team, I learn from everyone, and that is one of my virtues, continuing to learn at the age of 30. I feel young. In whatever I have to help, I will, like all the colleagues who are here. Against Germany, I felt comfortable, they had a lot at stake and managed to equalize.”