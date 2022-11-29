‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’: neighbors to watch in streaming – 10/21/2022 – Ilustrada

This is the edition of Maratonar, the newsletter of Sheet that helps you find yourself in the midst of so many series and movie options on streaming. Do you want to receive it every Friday in your email? sign up below.

Neighbors who aren’t exactly ‘friends’

From “The Simpsons” to “The Big Bang Theory”, going through “Friends” or “Seinfeld” —among other dozens of examples—, the neighbor relationship has always been well explored in sitcoms.

However, colleagues from the same CEP are not always friendly or companions, as shown by the recently released “Welcome to the Neighborhood”, a new suspense series by the celebrated Ryan Murphy —which, curiously, is based on a true story.

See other tips available in the streaming of this delightful relationship with the person who lives next door.

Rosemary’s Baby

A young couple moves into a building that gradually reveals rather strange neighbors. Pregnant and feeling isolated, she begins to doubt her sanity and, close to giving birth, discovers that some residents are part of a satanic cult. Horror classic directed by Roman Polanski, with Mia Farrow in the lead role.

Available on Prime Video (136 min.)

Welcome to the Neighborhood (new)

What seemed like a dream becomes a nightmare (you never heard that one, huh). A couple with two children spend all their savings to buy a beautiful and coveted house in the suburbs of the US state of New Jersey. However, they begin to receive scary letters from someone who identifies himself only as The Watcher (the watcher) and become suspicious of the nearest neighbors.

While trying to discover the author, they experience sinister situations, sometimes inside the property itself. New series by Ryan Murphy, known for titles such as “American Crime Story”, “Dahmer: An American Cannibal” and “Halston”, among others.

The atmosphere of suspense and paranoia is accentuated by the good performance of the duo Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in a plot inspired by true history. And after being terrorized in “Rosemary’s Baby”, Mia Farrow joins the freaky neighbors team here. Read the review of Luciana Coelho🇧🇷

Available on Netflix (7 episodes)

Edward Scissor Hands

A cosmetics saleswoman who goes door-to-door finds young Edward in a semi-abandoned castle, who lives alone after the death of his creator and has blades instead of hands —the father-creator-scientist died before being able to change them. So, the saleswoman takes him home, where Edward meets the family, falls in love with their teenage daughter and comes into contact with peculiar neighbors, who exploit his talent but also start to pursue him when he is no longer “convenient”. A fable with Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder and Tim Burton’s signature.

Available on Disney+ (105 min.)

The Man Next Door

Leonardo is an intellectual furniture designer, who proudly lives in La Plata, in the only house in the country designed by the modernist architect Le Corbusier. However, neighbor Victor cuts a hole in the wall to install a window right in front of the house. Leonardo considers the work an invasion of privacy and thus begins the cold war between the neighbors. Although the summary reads like a comedy, the plot cleverly jumps from the comic to the dramatic. Read the film review at Sheet🇧🇷

Available at Belas Artes à la Carte (110 min.)

Scared time

A teen addicted to horror shows discovers that his charming new neighbor is a vampire, but no one believes him. After his girlfriend is attacked, he manages to convince a veteran horror movie star to help him rescue her. A modern, pop version of the traditional Dracula story, it was a hit in the 1980s — when vampires didn’t shine in the sun.

Available on Netflix (106 min.)

Indiscreet Window

Alfred Hitchcock’s suspense remains unsurpassed in the “spying on the suspicious alien neighbor” category. In the plot, photographer LB Jeffries (James Stewart) starts using his lens to observe the neighbors while recovering from a broken leg that limits his locomotion. To console him, the poor thing has only Grace Kelly (like Lisa, the rich girlfriend). However, Jeffries believes that a man in the building opposite has committed murder and tries to prove the crime even in his wheelchair. The classic is not included in any catalogue, but it is possible to rent it. Read the review on Sheet.

Available on Prime Video for rent, for BRL 6.90 (112 min.)

More than Friends: Neighbors

With the streets of Paris deserted by the lockdown caused by the pandemic, the film follows a group of isolated neighbors in their building, at number 8, Rue de l’Humanité. Among them, the hypochondriac Martin (Dany Boon, also director), who lives with his wife and daughter and takes health measures very seriously. He also has Tony, who thinks Covid is good because it wipes out the old ones and closes restaurants — so he can open more e-cigarette stores. Little by little, the neighbors are forced to get to know each other a little better in this French comedy.

Available on Netflix (126 min.)

The Woman at the Window

A child psychologist who suffers from agoraphobia (fear of anxiety or panic in public places) lives alone in a large apartment in Manhattan, where she spends her nights on medication and glasses of wine. By becoming friends with the new neighbor, she starts to observe through the window the discussions that take place between her and her husband, in the house opposite hers. When she believes she witnessed her friend’s murder, she calls the police, but her version of it is discredited. References to “Rear Window” leap across the screen in this Joe Wright-directed film with a great cast: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gary Oldman and Anthony Mackie. Read the review on Sheet🇧🇷

Available on Netflix (101 min.)

Only Murders in the Building

Neighbors in a large, upper-middle-class building, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez have nothing in common, other than the fact that they are fans of “true crime” podcasts. When a murder takes place in the building, the trio come together to investigate and launch their own podcast. Short (less than 30 minutes) and fun episodes, with a cast in tune. The recently released second season is full of self-references, but the first season is better.

Available on Star+ (2 seasons)

What’s new

The Midnight Club

A bright teenager finds her dream of going to college cut short when she is diagnosed with terminal cancer. After starting the treatment, she finds a hospital-hospital for young people with similar conditions and decides to go there. There, during the nights, teen guests gather in the basement to tell terrifying stories and make a pact: whoever dies first must leave a sign of the afterlife for the rest. A horror series with touches of “The Twilight Zone” from Mike Flanagan (“Midnight Mass”, “The Haunting of Hill House”). The curiosity in the cast is the presence of Heather Langenkamp (the persecuted teenager in “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, 1984) as the director of the hospital.

Available on Netflix (1 season, 10 episodes)

Cyrano

This cinematographic version is based on an adaptation made for the theater by Erica Schmidt, who exchanged the disproportionate nose of the original text by Edmond Rostand for dwarfism as the source of Cyrano’s love troubles —played by the great Peter Dinklage. In the form of a musical drama, the film shows how Cyrano, a soldier and a poet, helps his fellow soldier Christian to win the heart of Roxanne, with whom they are both in love. The young woman melts with the letters she receives, without suspecting their true author. The film skipped Brazilian theaters and went straight into streaming.

Available on Prime Video (123 min.)

The Dance of the Vampires

A renowned professor specializing in vampires goes to Transylvania accompanied by his fearful disciple. Their goal is to save the city, but when a beautiful maiden is kidnapped, the duo is forced to invade Count Von Krolock’s castle. Roman Polanski directs and acts (disciple role) in this 1967 horror cult, alongside his wife at the time, Sharon Tate.

Available on HBO Max (108 min.)