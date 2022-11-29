what is the situation of each group in the 3rd round

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage ended today (28), with games in groups G and H. Brazil, who beat Switzerland with a great goal by Casemiro, and Portugal, who defeated Uruguay with a highlight by Bruno Fernandes , advanced to the round of 16 in advance, as did France.

Of the main selections of the Cup, Argentina, Germany and Belgium are in a situation of alert. The South Americans, who lost in their debut, arrive depending only on themselves after beating Mexico. The Germans, on the other hand, need to add three points against Costa Rica and keep an eye on Japan x Spain, while the Belgians have a ‘direct’ duel against Croatia.

Below, see the situation of each group in the third round of the World Cup group stage.

A group

Netherlands: 4 points (+2 balance)

Ecuador: 4 points (+2 balance)

Senegal: 3 points (0 balance)

Qatar: 0 points (balance -4)

Host country of the World Cup, Qatar was the first team eliminated in the FIFA World Cup. In the 3rd round, tomorrow (29), Holland faces the hosts and is favorite. If you win by an elastic score, you must confirm the lead. Ecuador and Senegal, on the other hand, arrive with a chance of qualifying and make a ‘final’ at Khalifa Stadium. In the current scenario, the Dutch would only be out if they lost to the Qataris with Senegal scoring.

Gakpo is one of the highlights of the Netherlands in the World Cup Image: Mustafa Yalcin/Getty

Group B

England: 4 points (balance +4)

Iran: 3 points (-2 balance)

United States: 2 points (0 balance)

Wales: 1 point (balance -2)

Group B arrives well mixed for the third round, with Wales x England and Iran x United States. Favorites, the English would confirm the first position with a victory. Already Iranians and Americans fight directly for a vacancy in the octaves.

England tops if they win in Round 3 Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Group C

Poland: 4 points (balance +2)

Argentina: 3 points (balance +1)

Saudi Arabia: 3 points (-1 balance)

Mexico: 1 point (balance -2)

Another well-balanced bracket is C. After losing in their debut, Argentina beat Mexico, recovered and depends only on themselves to advance. Os Hermanos have a decision against Poland. The other matchup is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico.

Mexico, on the other hand, was in a more delicate situation. Need to beat Saudi Arabia in the last round and keep an eye on the other game. If Poland wins, it would advance to the round of 16 with a triumph. In the event of an Albiceleste victory, they will have to overcome the Poles in goal difference.

Argentina has a decision, but it depends only on itself to advance to the round of 16 Image: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Group D

France: 6 points (balance +4)

Australia: 3 points (-2 balance)

Denmark: 1 point (balance -1)

Tunisia: 1 point (balance -1)

France was the first team to secure an early place in the round of 16. With two wins, he qualified for the knockout stage. Now, they are favorites against Tunisia and, if they achieve another triumph, they will leave Australia and Denmark in a direct fight to advance to the next stage in the group’s duel.

Mbappé has already scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar Image: Adam Pretty – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Group E

Spain: 4 points (balance +7)

Japan: 3 points (0 balance)

Costa Rica: 3 points (-6 balance)

Germany: 1 point (balance -1)

After losing in the opener, Germany flirted with early elimination. The situation is only not worse because Costa Rica beat Japan in the second round. Even so, the team coached by Hansi Flick is at the bottom and needs a victory against the Costa Ricans. If Spain confirms the favoritism and beats the Asians, the two European teams would advance.

Germany needs to win in the last round of the group stage Image: Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Group F

Croatia: 4 points (balance +3)

Morocco: 4 points (balance +2)

Belgium: 3 points (-1 balance)

Canada: 0 point (balance -4)

Croatia and Belgium, who face each other in the last round of Group F, are practically in direct confrontation for a place in the round of 16. In the other game, Morocco, who beat Kevin de Bruyne and company’s team, faces eliminated Canada and will advance with a triumph.

Belgium struggled at the World Cup after losing to Morocco Image: Catherine Iville/Getty Images

Group G

Brazil: 6 points (balance +3)

Switzerland: 3 points (0 balance)

Cameroon: 1 point (balance -1)

Serbia: 1 point (balance -2)

The Brazilian team followed the path of France and, with two victories, secured itself in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Now, he faces Cameroon and, with a draw, secures the first place. Serbia and Switzerland are dueling for second place, in a scenario projecting Cameroon’s defeat for Tite’s team.

Group H

Portugal: 6 points (balance +2)

Ghana: 3 points (0 balance)

South Korea: 1 point (balance -1)

Uruguay: 1 point (balance -2)

At the close of the second round, Portugal beat Uruguay and also secured itself in the round of 16. A tie with South Korea, next Friday (2), ensures first place.

Ghana and Uruguay face each other. The Africans would advance with a triumph. Celeste, in turn, needs the three points and ‘roots’ for a Portuguese victory so as not to have to account for goal difference.

Bruno Fernandes shone in victory over Uruguay, which secured Portugal in the round of 16 Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images