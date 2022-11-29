What Ronaldo said to Casemiro to make the midfielder emotional after scoring for the national team in the World Cup

Ronaldo Fenômeno made Casemiro emotional after the goal scored against Switzerland

Brazil managed to beat Switzerland 1-0this Monday (28), to advance to the round of 16 of the world Cup🇧🇷 On the field, Casemiro was the highlight of coach Tite’s team.

With a great goal after an assist from Rodrygo, the midfielder stamped the hopscotch passport for the next phase. After the match, he received several compliments from Ronaldo Fenômeno and was moved.

During an interview with Ronaldo TV, Casemiro was touched by the few words that were said by the Phenomenon, who praised him for scoring in a World Cup.

“You have no idea, the privilege of hearing this from you. You are my idol, you, Roberto Carlos, Kaka. I am happy to receive praise like this. I saw you play when I was a kid. But thanks. You know how important you are in the national team, you’re victorious, I don’t even need to talk about your curriculum, I’m happy with your praise”, said Casemiro, quite moved by the meeting with Ronaldo.

With the triumph, Brazil reached six points and is now on the table against Cameroon. A draw is enough for the team to advance first.

If it confirms its place at the top of group G, Brazil will face second place in key H, which has the following teams still alive: Portugal, Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay.