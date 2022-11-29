What’s New on Netflix and Top 10: November 29, 2022

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for the last week of November 2022. We’ve got six new releases to cover, including a lesser-known Bradley Cooper movie. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10 on November 29, 2022.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week on Netflix, among the new titles to look forward to includes Netflix’s big new animated Christmas movie. cheapskate🇧🇷 Bullet train, and the last season of firefly track🇧🇷

On the removals front, nearly 100 titles expire on Dec. 1, including the likes of The Hurt Locker🇧🇷 Knight🇧🇷 The losers, and the Netflix original movie My happy family.

Best new movies and shows added to Netflix

burned (2015)

Evaluation: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: John Wells

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Daniel Bruehl

Writer: Steven Knight, Michael Kalesniko

Runtime: 101 min / 1h 41m

Bradley Cooper plays Adam Jones in this drama that sees his character fall on hard times after being one of the best chefs in Paris.

Unfortunately, critics weren’t fans of the film when it was released in theaters seven years ago, with said critics concluding that “Burnt offers a few spoonfuls of convincing culinary drama, but they’re lost in a watered-down goulash dominated by an unpleasant aftertaste. main character and overblown clichés.”

In case you didn’t know either, Bradley Cooper is currently working with Netflix on a new movie called Conductorwhich has been heavily touted as one of Netflix’s big new awards contenders when it finally releases.

Crime Scene: Texas Killing Fields (Limited Series)

Evaluation: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Runtime: 51 minutes

Netflix’s third entry in the Crime Scene documentary series (two previous entries include The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel) is about how an overgrown field and a stretch of highway connect a series of grisly murders spanning several decades as grieving families search for answers.

The limited documentary series consists of 3 episodes.

Complete List of New Releases on Netflix for November 29, 2022

3 new movies added

Burned (2015) – R – English – A chef who destroyed his career through recklessness and bad behavior comes to London to redeem himself and regain his former glory.

– R – English – A chef who destroyed his career through recklessness and bad behavior comes to London to redeem himself and regain his former glory. Half Sweet (2012) – TV-PG – Afrikaans – To avoid a corporate takeover, a hard-working businesswoman hires a fake fiance to secure a huge contract from a family winery.

– TV-PG – Afrikaans – To avoid a corporate takeover, a hard-working businesswoman hires a fake fiance to secure a huge contract from a family winery. The Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – The Action Pack teams up with Santa Claus to save the day when greedy Teddy Von Taker plans to steal all the Christmas cheer from Hope Springs.

3 new TV series added

Bad and Crazy (season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – A mysterious entity seeking justice wreaks havoc on the life of a police officer who is willing to ignore ethics and corruption for a promotion.

– TV-MA – Korean – A mysterious entity seeking justice wreaks havoc on the life of a police officer who is willing to ignore ethics and corruption for a promotion. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Returning to his hometown of Crawley, England, Romesh Ranganathan talks about veganism, his children – and offers a peek into the making of his comedy special.

The 10 Best Movies and Shows on Netflix for November 29, 2022

Here’s a look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10 with Wednesday leading the way for new series and santa’s diary to the movie list.

🇧🇷 Television programs Films 1 Wednesday santa’s diary two 1899 Ghislaine Maxwell: filthy rich 3 dead to me the swimmers 4 The crown slumberland 5 Arelys Henao: I sing so as not to cry Where the Crawdads Sing 6 love Island Christmas at Mistletoe Farm 7 Manifest Class plan 8 Blood and Water falling for christmas 9 Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? the bad guys 10 our universe The patient

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments below.