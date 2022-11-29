when and against whom will Brazil play in the round of 16?

With the 1-0 victory over Switzerland this Monday (28), Brazil is already qualified for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Group H will define when the Brazilians will start in the next phase.

In the round of 16, Brazil will face Portugal, Ghana, South Korea or Uruguay. As the tournament regulations provide, the best selections of each group of the competition will be classified for the next phase. The first place of one group faces the second place of the other.

The next game for the Brazilian team will be against Cameroon, at 4 pm, this Friday (2). To guarantee the first place in Group G, Brazil will only need a draw to avoid being reached by Switzerland, who will face Serbia on the same day.

Image: Reproduction/FIFA

If it finishes in first place in the group, the Brazilian team will play the round of 16 on December 5th. If it stays in second place, Brazil will enter the field the next day, December 6th. In any case, departure will be at 4 pm – regardless of the day.

If the first phase of the tournament ended today, the Ghana team would be Brazil’s opponent in the round of 16. The Ghanaians defeated South Korea by 3-2 and are in second place in Group H. Meanwhile, Portugal beat Uruguay by 2-0 and are already guaranteed for the next phase of the competition, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s team still needs to hold on the first placement of the key.

