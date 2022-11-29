Where are the women? FIFA summons female referees, but does not put them on the field

The 2022 edition of the World Cup is the first to have women among the referees and assistants called up by FIFA. There are six in total: three female referees and three assistants. But the debut of one of them in a match at a men’s World Cup is just a promise for now. With half of the games played, all are far from the spotlight. At most, they act as a fourth referee, as happened with the French Stéphanie frappart 🇧🇷 Meanwhile, 28 threesomes made up of men have already been cast. Some, more than once.

Not all referees and assistants called up for a World Cup are chosen by Fifa for the refereeing trio of a match. But the usual thing is that only countries with less tradition are left out of the scale. In the 2018 World Cup, for example, a Chilean trio, a Japanese one, and professionals from nations like Tonga, French Polynesia, Panama and Ethiopia did not work on the field in any match.

In the Qatar Cup, a country where a guardianship system is in force that requires a man’s permission for a woman to study, travel or work, six of the professionals who remain outside the field scale are women. Among the more traditional countries in football, there are only two cases of referees/assistants who were not scheduled to work on the field. Both are women.

One of them is assistant Neuza Back, one of the seven representatives of Brazil in the Cup. The trio of Wilton Sampaio/Bruno Boschilia/Bruno Pires has already played twice. Raphael Claus, with Rodrigo Figueiredo and Danilo Simon Manis, worked on a game. But Neuza is still not scheduled to play on the field, only as a VAR assistant.

The other is the French Stéphanie Frappart, the first woman to referee a men’s Champions League game in 2020. A pioneer in Europe, she was also the first in a Cup Qualifying game in Europe, in 2021. Among all Europeans, she alone and a trio from Romania were not cast. Stéphanie was the first woman to work at the Cup, but as the fourth referee, in Mexico vs. Poland.

From Concacaf, the trio formed by two Hondurans and a Dominican, and the two women summoned: the Mexican Karen Diaz Medina and the North American Kathryn Nesbitt, both assistants, follow out. Nesbitt was named MLS’s best linesman of 2020, male and female. In the Cup, she was not taken to the field.

The list is completed by Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita, the first woman to referee an Asian Champions League game, and Salima Mukansanga, from Rwanda, a pioneer in the African Cup of Nations. Both are field referees and are facing the same fate as the trio from Oceania, Peru and China: off scale.

No woman was chosen for the games in the first two rounds of the group stage, nor for today’s (29th) and tomorrow (30th). Thus, there are two dates left for the debut, eight games in groups from E to H. Afterwards, the standard is for Fifa to choose the professionals who stood out the most until then in the knockout stage.

Thus, if a woman’s debut does not occur between Wednesday (30) and Thursday (1), she will have to stay for the next World Cup, in 2026. And FIFA will have to explain why it prioritized women on the list of those who were not the field.