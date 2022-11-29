Who can Brazil take in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup?

By beating Switzerland and guaranteeing qualification for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Brazil plays the next phase against one of the teams in Group H: Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay or Ghana.

If the Brazilian team qualifies in first place, it will play against the second place in group H, currently featuring the Ghana teamwith three points, on December 5 (12/05), at 4 pm (Brasília time), a Monday.

If it goes second in the group, Brazil takes the first place in Group H, which is now Portugalwhich has 6 points and is also already classified, on December 6 (12/06), a Tuesday, also at 4 pm.

Group H still has South Korea and Uruguay, both with 1 point, but still with chances of classification.

CHECK OUT full 2022 world cup table

World Cup 2022: when is Brazil’s next game?

Brazil was ranked first in Group G for the second phase of the 2022 World Cup. The next match for Brazil will be against Cameroon, on Friday, December 2 (12/02), at 4 pm (Brasília time) , at the Lusail National Stadium in Qatar.

World Cup 2022: Brazil in the Round of 16



If the team qualifies in first place, it will play the round of 16 on December 5 (12/05), at 4:00 pm (Brasília time), on a Monday, at Estádio 974. next, December 6 (12/06), a Tuesday, at the same time.

World Cup 2022: Brazil in quarterfinals



The advance to the quarterfinals follows between the 9th and 10th of December, respectively Friday and Saturday. If the Brazilian team comes out victorious in first place, andwill face the opposing team in the the 9th, a Friday, at 12 pm (Brasília time)at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Brazil in the 2022 World Cup semifinals



In the semifinal, Brazil would play on Tuesday, December 13 (12/13), a Tuesday, at 4 pm (from Brasília), at Lusail Stadium.

2022 World Cup Final: KNOW when it ends in Qatar

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup games?

Rede Globo maintains exclusivity in broadcasting the World Cup on free-to-air TV, in addition to the closed channel SporTV and the streaming Globoplay who will also broadcast the competition in its entirety.

The influencer Casimiro also received the rights to broadcast the World Cup matches on YouTube (CazéTV) and Twitch (Casimito).

The International Football Federation (FIFA) itself, responsible for the World Cup, launched its streaming free and online for fans to enjoy games in high resolution, FIFA Plus (Fifa +).

World Cup 2022: schedule by stage



Group stage: November 20th to December 2nd (four games a day)

November 20th to December 2nd (four games a day) Round of 16: December 3rd to December 6th (two games a day)

December 3rd to December 6th (two games a day) Quarterfinals: December 9th and 10th (two games a day)

December 9th and 10th (two games a day) Semifinals: December 13th and 14th

December 13th and 14th 3rd Place Match: December 17th

December 17th Final: December 18th

World Cup 2022: groups



Check the list of the 2022 World Cup groups below. The Brazilian team faces Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon:

A group: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Holland

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Holland Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

England, Iran, United States, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Peru/Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Peru/Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

World Cup 2022: match schedules



Group stage: 7am, 10am, 1pm and 4pm (last round: 12pm and 4pm)

7am, 10am, 1pm and 4pm (last round: 12pm and 4pm) Eighths and Quarters: 12:00 and 16:00

12:00 and 16:00 Semifinal: 4 pm

4 pm 3rd place and final decision: 12 noon

World Cup 2022: CURIOSITIES about Qatar

Collaborated with Penélope Menezes

