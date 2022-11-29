who is Mario Ferri, man who invaded Portugal vs Uruguay

The man who invaded the game between Portugal and Uruguay, held today and valid for Group H of the World Cup, is already “experienced” in paralyzing football matches around the world.

The person responsible for entering Lusail’s lawn with a rainbow flag is Mario Ferri, a 35-year-old Italian who is a gambler, influencer, athlete and even “father” of a goat.

The European is an expert in invading fields. At the 2010 World Cup, the activist interrupted the match between Germany and Spain.

On the occasion, Falco, as he is known, used a wheelchair to get closer to the pitch and, consequently, facilitate his action. It worked and he was just fined.

Four years later, when the tournament was held in Brazil, the scene was repeated: the Italian invaded the Fonte Nova field during the duel between Belgium and the USA and, dressed as Superman, printed a shirt in support of children from the favelas.

Ferri was indicted by the Brazilian authorities for invading the field and for embezzlement, leaving the country a few days later.

Today’s invasion of Qatar also had local appeal. In addition to throwing the flag related to the LGBTQIA+ cause on the lawn, the Italian asked, on his shirt, respect for Iranian women and Ukraine.

In the country that hosts the current edition of the World Cup, homosexuality is considered a violation of the law. The debate and the positioning of the public present at the World Cup on the subject generated numerous controversies, with bans on rainbow flags in stadiums, in addition to actions planned by the players, as in the case of the captain’s armband in support of diversity.

Gambler, gambler and “father” of goat

On Instagram, Ferri exposes much of her personal and professional life. He describes himself as a “tipster”, a person who provides sports betting information to his customers.

The European also has a career as a football player – all of it, however, built with passages in small teams in Europe and Asia.

According to Transfermarkt, a website specializing in the football market, the activist’s last professional club was Castel di Sangro, from Italy.

Outside the world of sport, finally, Ferri proves to be an animal lover – more specifically, goats. He is Sgarby’s “father”, an animal that even has an Instagram profile.