With Brazilian, game will have female arbitration trio for the first time in World Cup

For the first time in the history of world Cup a refereeing trio will be made up of women. FIFA confirmed that the match between Costa Rica vs Germany for Group E, on Thursday, will have the French Stéphanie Frappart, the Mexican Karen Diaz Medina and the Brazilian Neuza Back responsible for the game. Canadian Kathryn Nesbitt will be present on the VAR team.

It is the first time that FIFA has had women on the World Cup refereeing board. There are six in total, with three referees and three linesmen. Salima Mukansanga, from Rwanda, and Yamashita Yoshimi, from Japan close the list of female referees in the tournament.

Frappart will go down in history again: the Frenchwoman was the first woman to exercise the role of fourth referee in this Cup, in the confrontation between Mexico and Poland, in the first round of group C.

In addition to making history on the field, women also appear on the small screen. Renata Silveira became the first woman to narrate a World Cup game on open TV, by Globo, in the match between Denmark and Tunisia.





