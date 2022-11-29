With Lula, Brazil may have one of the largest number of ministries along with Venezuela







Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva makes his first speech upon learning of the results of the polls on October 30 Photo: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão / Estadão

Brazil may become one of the countries with the largest number of ministries in Latin America after the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to a survey carried out by the newspaper The globe this Tuesday, the 29th, Brazil would be the second country with the most portfolios on the continent, together with Venezuela.

In a speech, Lula has already stated that he intends to increase the number of ministries by 40% – which is essential to please allies who supported his election. The PT campaign relied on a large coalition of parties, which must now demand space in the new government.

If this promise is fulfilled, Brazil could go from the current 23 ministries to more than 30, second only to Venezuela, which has 33 ministries.

Currently, only Chile has more ministries than Brazil – there are 24, but the country governed by Gabriel Boric points to a tendency to reduce this number.

Among the portfolios that Lula has already signaled that he wants to create or recreate are Planning, Racial Equality, Social Security, Public Security, Native Peoples, Fishing, Culture, among others. Most of these folders were attached to others during the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

In previous governments, Lula had 37 portfolios, a record broken by his successor. Dilma Rousseff (PT) and its 39 ministries.

Quoted

According to the newspaper The State of S. Pauloamong those quoted to assume folders are Simone Tebet (MDB), who expressed interest in leading Education, a portfolio that has always been coveted by the PT.

Senator-elect Flávio Dino, from the PSB of vice-elect Geraldo Alckmin, may take over Justice, which will probably be separated from Public Security.

Fernando Haddad he is also considered for the Civil House, as he is considered someone with a more technical profile, although he also has political experience.

There are also names that the president-elect sees as wildcards. This is the case of Wellington Dias, who managed Piauí twice; the governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara (PSB); elected deputy Marina Silva (Rede), former Minister of the Environment; and senators Jaques Wagner (PT) and Randolfe Rodrigues (Network), as well as former chancellor Aloysio Nunes, the first name of the PSDB to support the PT, and former coordinator of the government program Aloizio Mercadante (PT), who was minister of Education, Science and Technology and the Civil House in the Dilma administration.

* With information from Estadão Content

