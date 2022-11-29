World boxing champion threatens Lionel Messi

Mexican Canelo Alvarez accused the star of using Mexico’s shirt to clean the floor edit

Support the 247

ICL

247 – Boxing world champion, Mexican Canelo Alvarez threatened Argentine national team player Lionel Messi. The fighter accused the star of using Mexico’s shirt to clean the floor during the celebration of Argentina’s victory, last Saturday (26).

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????”, wrote the fighter on Twitter. “He better pray to God I don’t find him,” he said.

Came to Messi cleaning the floor with our player and flag ???? — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Que le pida a Dios que no me fiencuentre!! 🇧🇷 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Sign the 247🇧🇷 support by pix🇧🇷 subscribe to TV 247in the channel Cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge frees. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.