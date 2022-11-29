World boxing champion threatens Lionel Messi

Mexican Canelo Alvarez accused the star of using Mexico’s shirt to clean the floor edit
247 – Boxing world champion, Mexican Canelo Alvarez threatened Argentine national team player Lionel Messi. The fighter accused the star of using Mexico’s shirt to clean the floor during the celebration of Argentina’s victory, last Saturday (26).
“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????”, wrote the fighter on Twitter. “He better pray to God I don’t find him,” he said.
Sign the 247🇧🇷 support by pix🇧🇷 subscribe to TV 247in the channel Cuts 247 and watch:
Knowledge frees. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who made it this far, thank you very much for valuing our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 are financed through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
Support the 247