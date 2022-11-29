World Cup 2022: ‘Being a gay fan in Qatar is so taboo that we are invisible’

Phil in Qatar
‘I don’t feel like I have to choose between being a gay man and an England fan’, says Phil

Phil, 39, is a lifelong football fan who came to Qatar for his fourth consecutive World Cup.

Qatar has said “all are welcome”, but as a gay man visiting a country where same-sex relationships are criminalized, he tells us firsthand how challenging the experience was.

Tuesday 22nd November, 6pm — Heathrow Terminal 5

On the way to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the airport was completely packed with fans from all over the world, but it feels like an ordinary Tuesday here tonight.

I was an England fan long before I knew what the word “gay” meant. My earliest football memories are watching the 1990 World Cup at my grandparents’ house and staying up late to watch England games.

