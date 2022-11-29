World Cup: Toguro is prevented from entering the stadium and the reason shocks netizens

After a series of controversies in the stadiums, the influencer Toguro was barred from entering a stadium in Qatar. The reason ended up shocking and revolting his followers, who criticized the organization of the event.

+ A Fazenda 14: Deolane and Pétala forget about the cameras and set up a trick

According to Toguro himself, he had to take off a bracelet with the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag in order to enter the venue and, finally, watch the game.

On his official Twitter, the famous posted a video of the stadium employee in which he asked Toguro to deliver the item to him. See the full recording:

I couldn’t get in with my bracelet 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mPKyvswsSJ — Toguro (@toguro) November 28, 2022

See what the public is saying about it

On the internet, fans and followers of Toguro had different opinions and the situation caused a lot of controversy among netizens on duty.

“If it’s forbidden, you don’t have to do it. Do you do what you want in the house of those you visit? Of course not? It works for that too,” said one. Another supported the influencer: “Disrespect for those who do not respect? Absurd”.

READ MORE NEWS FROM THE WORLD OF THE FAMOUS:

+ A Fazenda: Deolane Bezerra complains once again about the dynamics of reality and creates a climate on Record

+ Did the clothes shrink? With a goal from Brazil, Larissa Manoela rears up and part of her butt is on display

+ Waiting for the Brazil game, Geisy Arruda wears a PP dress and spreads her legs for a beer