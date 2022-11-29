Zendaya and Tom Holland Coup at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The actors zendaya and Tom Holland did not attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards, held on Sunday (5/6) in the United States. The presence of the couple was awaited by the public, because the series “Euphoria” (starred by her) and the film “Spider-Man: Never Go Home” (starred by him) was the leader of the nominations.

So much “Euphoria” how much “Spider man” received seven nominations each. Furthermore, zendaya and Tom Holland were nominated in the best acting categories, which was not enough for MTV to attract them to the event. Sydney Sweeneyfrom “Euphoria”, was the one who was present.

A possible cause for the absence of zendaya is footage from the feature film “Challengers”. She also did not attend this year’s MET Gala due to recording. Tom Holland, on the other hand, does not have any work announced, but he may still be celebrating his birthday, which was on the 1st.

Details about the MTV Movie & TV Awards (without Zendaya and Tom Holland!)

This is the 30th edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards and takes place in Banker Hangar, California, in the United States. This time, the award was divided into two parts – one for cinema and series and the other for reality shows (the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”) – which take place on the same night.

Vanessa Hudgens was chosen to host the first part, and Tayshia Adams the host of the second part. Additionally, the list of presenters includes Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Rebel Wilson, Glen Powell, Billy Eichner, Riley Keough, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Chase Sui Wonders, Jamie Campbell Bower, Lana Condor, Sydney Sweeney, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Sennott, Sarah Shahi, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Maria Bakalova, Nicole Richie, Kathy Hilton, Kristin Cavallari and Nick Viall🇧🇷

The most nominated works of 2022 were the Sony / Marvel film “Spider-Man: No Return Home” and the HBO series “Euphoria”, both with seven nominations. The honors of the year, in turn, are Jack Black (Genius Award), Jennifer Lopez (MTV Generation Award) and Bethenny Frankel (MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement).