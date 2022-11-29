Zoe Saldana Talks Time to “Retire” as Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy ~ Marvel Universe 616

In an interview with Variety, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldaña offered her thoughts on the upcoming GOTG Vol.3 being her last MCU film. Saldaña said she would never say “no” to anything, but points out that Gamora’s makeup is something she won’t miss. The MCU star noted that “[ela sente falta] from Gamora”, but won’t “miss the 3:30 am calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards”.

She said that what kept her coming back to the character and the world of Marvel has always been “those generations of fans who remind her that what (she) did was special to them”. It also made her realize that “because we consider [algo] stupid, immature or cheeky” doesn’t detract from how special it is:

“Every time you meet that 8-year-old or that parent or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not to be cynical about Marvel. This makes me understand that the younger audience must stop being neglected. They have feelings too, and if something affects them, just because we think it’s stupid or immature or cheeky doesn’t mean it’s not special.”

With direction and screenplay by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Gravedigger



