″I don’t understand some of the criticisms that have been made″

Statements by coach Louis van Gaal at the end of the Netherlands-Qatar match (2-0), of the third round of Group A of the 2022 World Cup, played in Al Khor

About the game: “With the ball, we were much better than in the match against Ecuador. I think that Memphis Depay’s entry into the starting line-up had that effect. He is in both goals. We no longer have injured players and that makes me very happy.”

Reviews: “We reached the round of 16 confident and motivated. The first objective in this World Cup was to win the group and that was achieved. I don’t understand some of the criticisms that have been made about our game. The important thing is to progress and stay in the competition as long as possible “.”

