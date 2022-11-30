″Instability in the locker room? The person who publishes these stories is a genius…″

Statements by Roberto Martínez, Belgian coach, in a press conference previewing the match against Croatia, on Thursday (3:00 pm), counting for the third round of Group F of the 2022 Mundial.

Belgium needs to win to qualify: “Nothing has changed for us. We are not satisfied with our performance in the first two games [vítoria por 1-0 frente ao Canadá; derrota por 0-2 com Marrocos]🇧🇷 Now it’s up to us to take responsibility. Maybe we listened too much to what the outside world was saying.”

Reports of instability in the resort: “Some media like to spread these false and negative news instead of supporting the most talented team in the history of Belgian football. I don’t know where these stories come from or who publishes them, but this person is a genius… Me, If I were a Belgian journalist, I would rather support my country. This group of players deserves respect and admiration. This team won the bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and spent four years sitting at the top of the FIFA rankings. Their legacy in history of Belgian football is huge”.

Lukaku: “It will be important that Lukaku is present [contra a Croácia]🇧🇷 He makes the difference on and off the field and is also a leader who has influence in our dressing room.”

Decisive game: “This is a very good moment to react, it could be the moment when our World Cup really starts. I still haven’t seen a team at this World Cup that plays perfectly. If we continue like this, we will be at our best level in the knockout stage.”

