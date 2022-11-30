★ White Eagle: modern bus travel!

Traveling by bus is one of the safest and cheapest options on the market. Thousands of people opt for this means of transport every day, whether for short distances, such as from home to work, or for trips that last more than two days.

With the modernization of vehicles, it is now possible to save money without losing comfort. THE White Eagle It has the most modern buses on the market, such as the Marcopolo G8. The seats recline up to 180°, are padded and have usb sockets🇧🇷

But it doesn’t stop there: for those who can’t disconnect, a WiFi quality is essential. Have you ever thought about working or watching your favorite series during the course? That’s optimizing time!

Who is the White Eagle?

Founded in 1946, in the state of Espírito Santo, Viação Águia Branca became a reference in road transport. During these years, investment in technology, people and structure boosted the company’s growth.

Today there are millions of passengers transported per year on blue buses (company color) in several cities in Brazil.

Anticipate and pay less: bus trips with up to 50% OFF

Traveling safely and paying little, all of this is possible at Águia Branca! When you buy a bus ticket in advance, you guarantee discounts of up to 50% OFF, just plan ahead!

There are several destinations available. The most sought after are:

Great opportunity to get to know new cultures in six states of Brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco and Sergipe.

Tickets without service fees!

Another advantage of traveling with Águia Branca is the absence of service fees on the bus ticket, when purchasing through the website. Many portals charge up to 18% of the total purchase, which significantly increases the final amount to be paid.

In addition to being able to choose the seat number, having the right to carry up to 33 kilos of luggage and being able to take your pet with you, you save money!