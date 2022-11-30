🤑 WILL SOLD OUT | Galaxy S22 hits record price in this CT Offers opportunity

The Galaxy S22 is one of Samsung’s premium line smartphones. It has a great processor, screen that offers clear and fluid images, and excellent cameras. Its price is extremely attractive in this opportunity that CT Offers found via Zoom, beating one of the lowest values ​​ever recorded.

🛒Buy the Galaxy S22 for R$2,975

About the Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 comes with some premium design changes compared to the previous generation. In this version, Samsung used recycled plastic in some parts of the device, as a way of trying to soften the environmental impact of production. On the processor, it features Qualcomm’s newest chipset, the Snapgragon 8 Gen 1.

On the screen, the Galaxy S22 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate is also a highlight: here, it varies between 60 and 120 Hz.

The cameras in the S22 range put on a show of their own. The rear set has a 50 MP wide lens and a 12 MP ultrawide lens, generating wide and quality photos in any environment, even in places with low lighting. The battery received a reduction. In the S21 model, it came with 4,000 mAh, in this generation, it comes with 3,700 mAh. However, support for 25W fast charging has been retained.

