12 Best Christmas Movies on Disney+, Ranked (According to Rotten Tomatoes)

The Disney+ streaming service is ready for the holiday season. The Disney platform has a holiday collection full of movies, television episodes, specials and more. Some features are Disney productions while others are great buys. Every year new films are added or removed depending on the audience.

While Disney Channel original movies and episodes have plenty of holiday-related content, it’s the Disney+ movies that get the most viewership. After all, no matter how many times vacation aficionados have seen movies like The Santa Claus or Miracle on 34th Streetthey never get old – and that’s proven by their scores on movie rating site Rotten Tomatoes.

Updated Nov 30, 2022, by Lynn Gibbs: Once the end of November rolls around, holiday lovers can’t help but turn on their favorite Christmas songs or movies to get their December cheers on. Streamers with Disney+ accounts can watch Christmas favorites like Noelle, Home Alone, Disney’s A Christmas Carol, and more. And while viewers may have their own perceptions of these films, other fans have taken it a step further to vote on rating site Rotten Tomatoes to see which Christmas movie on Disney+ reigns supreme.

12/12 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 35%

It’s hard to give up home alone 2 after watching home alone🇧🇷 Kevin McCallister’s second Christmas extravaganza is just as satisfying as the first, but it takes place in New York City instead of Chicago. With his legendary traps and sophisticated tricks, Kevin protects himself after being separated from his family. again and saves the New York toy store that Marv and Harry were trying to rob.

The store donates its Christmas money to children at a hospital, and Kevin is driven to stop the villains from putting it at risk. Add in The Plaza Hotel, a limousine, and a gentle lady bird, and it’s a Christmas movie like no other. To get into the holiday spirit, fans can visit iconic New York City landmarks that were in the movie back in December.

12/11 Once Upon A Mickey Mouse Christmas (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 40%

Once Upon a Mickey Christmas it’s all for anyone who watched it as a kid. It was released in 1999 and became a staple for Disney fans in the 2000s. While not a movie per se, it is a cameo special in one.

Mickey and Minnie present their own version of The Gift of the WizardsGoofy struggles to understand his teenage son Max, and Donald tries to teach Huey, Dewey and Louie about the true meaning of Christmas in a groundhog day-kind of way. Memorable stories are perfect for a retelling this year. Although this special has one of the lowest scores, it still scored higher than Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I’ll be home for Christmas (23%).

10/12 A Magical Christmas (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47%

A Magical Christmas was released in the ’80s and is still one of the highest rated movies on Disney+. Produced by Disney, the film is about Ginnie Grainger and her hatred of all things Christmas. With no faith in the holiday (or people), an angel named Gideon visits to restore her faith in the Christmas spirit.

The witty film is underrated as far as Christmas movies go and drives home the true meaning of Christmas.

9/12 Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%

disney 2009 A Christmas Song is one of many versions of the classic Charles Dickens novel. Jim Carrey voices Ebenezer Scrooge, the miser who travels through time to his past, present and future. There are numerous film adaptations of A Christmas Carol, but this is one of the best animated versions.

The animated film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and includes actors Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Daryl Sabara, Steve Valentine and many others. With a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, A Disney Christmas Carol is among some of the best Christmas-themed movies on Disney+.

8/12 Santa (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

Noelle was released straight to Disney+ in 2019 and stars Anna Kendrick as Santa’s daughter, Noelle. Part Santa story, part female empowerment tale, Noelle chronicles Noelle’s journey to her father’s old job when her brother, Nick Kringle, panics about becoming the next Santa Claus.

When he can’t handle the pressure, Noelle steps in to save Christmas. The whimsical adventure is a fun twist on the old North Pole genre, has some funny quotes, and is great for the whole family.

7/12 Santa Claus 2 (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%

A few years after the release of The Santa Claus, a sequel was created to continue Scott Calvin’s story as Santa Claus and a single father. This time, in order to continue being Santa Claus (a job he ended up loving), he had to get married before long. The only problem was that he wasn’t dating and the mission seemed impossible.

With his eldest son, Scott does his best to be a present father while also having one of the busiest jobs in the world. While some fans didn’t think Santa Claus 2 always made sense compared to the first film, it’s still a highly rated film on Rotten Tomatoes.

6/12 Home Alone (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Kevin McCallister finds himself left at home the morning of his family’s flight to Europe for a vacation. The boy must defend his home when thieves Marv and Harry threaten to destroy his first solo Christmas. Although Kevin was initially tired of his family, being alone taught him that they weren’t as bad as he thought.

There are beautiful moments in this film, like Kevin’s church conversation with old Marley, his mother’s return home in time for Christmas, and Marley’s reunion with his granddaughter. There are some lovely quotes in home alonebecoming a holiday tradition, through and through – and its high rating proves it.

12/5 Godmother (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher are the stars of Disney godmother🇧🇷 The film follows a fairy godmother-in-training, Eleanor Fay Bloomingbottom, who escapes to the Earthrealm to finally fulfill her dream of being a little girl’s fairy godmother. The only problem is, she got little Mackenzie a few years later, because Mackenzie was now a woman and a single mother of two.

Struggling as a single mother, Eleanor does everything to make Christmas special for her and her family. There are laughs, there are tears, and it’s one of the best Disney Christmas movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

4/12 Santa Claus (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

the Santa Claus began a long tradition in 1994. The film turns Scott Calvin into a snarky Santa who must juggle the demands of work with his complicated family life. As a cynical, divorced single parent, Scott can’t believe his new reality and has a hard time coming to terms with it in time for Christmas.

Santa Claus/Scott Calvin teaches some unlikely adults how to believe in the magic of Christmas, and he grows closer to his son in the process. Scott Calvin eventually becomes a great dad by being Santa Claus. The first film spawned two sequels that are also highly rated and on Disney+.

3/12 The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

The 1992 version of the Muppets A Christmas Song combines human actors with Jim Henson’s cast of characters such as Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog. Michael Caine plays the infamous Scrooge, and he is guided through the pivotal moments of his life.

Gonzo plays Charles Dickens, and Kermit is meek Bob Cratchit (among other characters). Between the best characters from The Muppets and the classic story of discovering what’s important in life, this family-friendly movie is one of the highest-rated Christmas movies on Disney+.

2/12 The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of the highest-rated films on Disney+, according to Rotten Tomatoes. The animated film was created by Tim Burton and shared the voices of famous actors like Danny Elfman, Catherine O’Hara and Chris Sarandon.

The film is based on Halloween Town and follows Jack Skellington as he ventures into Christmas Town. As Jack was used to all things dark and spooky, the charm of Christmas changed things for the better for him. However, things get worse when he tries to kidnap Santa Claus to bring him back to Halloween Town. It’s one of the most harmless, family-friendly horror movies.

1/12 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Disney+ has the 1947 version of Miracle on 34th Street, a holiday tradition that many families prioritize along with their annual cooking and baking. The film is an emotional glimpse into the act of believing.

Susan Walker (Natalie Wood) believes that the Santa at her mother’s Macy’s department store is really Kris Kringle. The problems caused by Santa’s insistence on his identity are hard to spot, but he manages to brighten the season for everyone while bringing loved ones closer. In addition to Miracle on 34th Street with heartwarming quotes, it’s also the highest-rated Christmas movie on Disney+.