12 movies and series that premiere in 2022 that you won’t want to miss

Check out the main premieres of late 2022!
To the sound of vuvuzelas and Christmas bells, we finally arrived at the final stretch of 2022🇧🇷 The road to this point has been long and full of memorable moments, especially in the entertainment industry, which has returned strongly after the pandemic crisis of recent years.
But there is still a lot to happen until the arrival of 2023, so we have selected it here 12 movies and series that premiere in 2022 and that you cannot miss!
Down to the Bones
Debut: December 1, 2022 in theaters.
The director Luca Guadagnino 🇧🇷Call Me By Your Name) is back in the spotlight with the highly anticipated release of Down to the Bones, his new film. The production is yet another partnership between the filmmaker and the actor. Timothée Chalametwho stars in the feature alongside the actress taylor russell🇧🇷
Inspired by the author’s homonymous work Camille DeAngelisthe plot follows Maren Yearly 🇧🇷taylor russell), a young woman who, after being abandoned by her mother at the age of 16, sets out on a journey to find her father. But when Maren meets an outcast boy along the way, her life ends up changing completely.
unhappy night
Debut: December 1, 2022 in theaters.
End of the year without Christmas productions, right? If you enjoy the most festive time of the year, then you cannot miss the movie. unhappy night🇧🇷 starring david harbor 🇧🇷Stranger Things), the production, which is a mixture of action and comedy, accompanies a team of mercenaries who invade a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking them hostage. But their criminal attitudes have their hours numbered, as Santa Claus himself decides to join the fight.
unhappy night has direction of Tommy Wirkola 🇧🇷Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters🇧🇷
The menu
Debut: December 1, 2022 in theaters.
The menu it’s also one of the most anticipated movies to come later this year. Directed by Mark Mylod 🇧🇷What is your number?), the plot may please fans of Masterchef and those who enjoy a good psychological thriller.
Okay, but what’s the story of The menu🇧🇷 In the film, a young couple decides to travel to a remote island to visit an exclusive restaurant. There, the head chef prepares surprising meals that can turn into a deadly experience.
the cast of The menu have names like Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chao and Janet McTeer🇧🇷
Gossip Girl – Season 2
Debut: December 1, 2022 on HBO Max.
The biggest gossips of New York’s elite are back for another season full of emotions. The second chapter of the reboot of gossip Girl comes to HBO Max in December with new intrigues, dramas, romances and mysteries.
white noise
Debut: December 2, 2022 on Netflix.
The film white noise will mark the return of the director Noah Baumbach 🇧🇷Story of a Marriage) to Netflix. starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwigthe production is inspired by the homonymous literary work of Don DeLilloand will tell the story of a family whose routine is interrupted when an industrial accident happens in their city.
The actors Don Cheadle and Raffey Cassidy are also part of the cast of white noise🇧🇷
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Debut: December 9, 2022 on Netflix.
O Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro it is also one of the most anticipated productions of the year, especially for those who love animation and the work of the Mexican filmmaker. As the name implies, the film is a new adaptation of the popular story of the wooden puppet, Pinocchio, and premiered in advance at the end of November, in selected cinemas in Brazil.
With a date scheduled to arrive at the Netflix catalog in December, the animation, which was made in stop motionpromises to deliver a darker take on this classic, following the story of Pinocchio and Geppetto during the historic period of fascist rise in Italy.
In addition to being directed by the award-winning del Toro, the voice cast is made up of actors Ewan McGregor, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and David Bradley🇧🇷
Avatar: The Way of Water
Debut: December 15, 2022 in theaters.
If there’s a production that’s going to be talked about when it opens in theaters worldwide, it’s Avatar: The Way of Water🇧🇷 The film will mark the long-awaited return of the franchise. avatar on the big screen, 13 years after the release of the first film.
With direction of James Cameron 🇧🇷Titanic, Avatar🇧🇷 Avatar: The Way of Water promises to be every bit as revolutionary as its predecessor. The plot will show the family of jake sully 🇧🇷Sam Worthington) and Neytiri 🇧🇷Zoe Saldana), who do everything to stay together. But when an ancient threat resurfaces, a devastating conflict could destroy everything they’ve built.
Recruit – Season 1
Debut: December 16, 2022 on Netflix.
Noah Centineothe darling of Netflix’s romantic comedies, is back with his new project: the series Recruit🇧🇷 If you’re a fan of the actor’s work, then you can’t miss it!
In the plot, Centineo plays a young lawyer whose life is completely transformed when he is recruited by the CIA. But the dangerous world of espionage soon takes its toll when a former agency collaborator threatens to expose dark secrets.
Emily in Paris – Season 3
Debut: December 21, 2022 on Netflix.
Love it or hate it, the third season of emily in paris arrives on Netflix practically on the eve of the Christmas celebrations. The series, which stars actress Lily Collinsreturns with even more extravagant visuals and unusual events in the life of emilywhile enjoying the beautiful Parisian landscapes.
In this third year, we will follow the protagonist facing romantic dilemmas of the love triangle she got into, in addition to important decisions involving her work at the agency.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Debut: December 23, 2022 on Netflix.
Another film that opens in 2022 and that you absolutely cannot lose sight of is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysterythe sequel to the beloved Between Knives and Secrets (2019). With direction of rian johnson 🇧🇷Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi), the feature promises to bring back all the Sherlockian atmosphere of the 2019 production with the help of a great cast.
In Glass Onionthe detective Benoit Blanc 🇧🇷Daniel Craig) takes on the mission of solving yet another crime, this time in a luxurious private property in Greece, which involves a billionaire and his quirky group of friends. Besides Craig, the actors Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and kate hudson are also in the film.
The Witcher: Inception – Season 1
Debut: December 25, 2022
who is a fan of The Witcher can’t miss the premiere of The Witcher: The OriginO spin off from the Netflix series. Marked to arrive at the service of streaming on Christmas Day, the production will take place more than a thousand years before the events narrated in the story of Geralt of Rivia and will tell how the first witches came about.
Created by Declan De Barra🇧🇷 The Witcher: The Origin stars the fantastic Michelle Yeoh🇧🇷
Matilda: The Musical
Debut: December 25, 2022 on Netflix.
the awaited Matilda: The Musical is another production that reaches the streaming in the final stretch of 2022. The film is an adaptation of the award-winning musical of the same name, which uses the classic book by Roald Dahl to tell the story of Matilda 🇧🇷Alisha Weir), a lonely girl who possesses an extraordinary imagination. Opposing oppressive parents and the cruel director of her school, the young woman tries to change her life in the midst of chaos.
Directed by Matthew Warchus 🇧🇷Pride and Hope), the cast also has Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and Stephen Graham🇧🇷