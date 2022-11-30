2022 World Cup: Queiroz says goodbye to Iran feeling «proud and privileged»

The Portuguese coach said goodbye today as coach of Iran, after being removed from the World Cup in Qatar, guaranteeing that he leaves “proud of the players” who “were brilliant on and off the field”.

“There are no moral victories in football, but neither is it immoral to make dreams come true, as long as you give your best with will and a winning mentality”, wrote Carlos Queiroz, on his account on the social network Instagram.

The Portuguese coach guarantees that he is “proud” of the players “who were brilliant on and off the field”, and adds: “It was an honor and a privilege to be part of this football family that, I believe, deserves full respect and credibility from his country. and the supporters”.

Finally, Queiroz, who had already guided Iran between 2011 and 2019, ends the message by wishing everyone “happiness, peace, success and health”.

On Tuesday, Iran’s national team was eliminated from the 2022 Football World Cup, after losing today to the United States, by 1-0, in a match for the third round of Group B of the competition.

Iran, who were thrashed by England 6-2 and beat Wales 2-0, ended Group B in third place, just ahead of the Welsh.

Carlos Queiroz, 69, took over as coach of Iran last September, to guide the Asian team in the final phase of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, succeeding Croatian Dragan Skocic.

In Qatar, Queiroz, who was an electoral promise of Mehdi Taj, the new president of the Iranian Football Federation, guided the country’s selection in the final stages of the World Cup for the third time, after having already done so in Russia, in 2014, and in Brazil, in 2010.

In Qatar, the selection led by Carlos Queiroz was the subject of some controversy, namely in the first game, before which the Iranian footballers did not sing the anthem, as a form of support for the victims of the demonstrations against the government of that country.

After the game with Wales, the Football Federation of Iran complained to FIFA about the statements made by former German footballer Juergen Klinsmann, considering that they are harmful to the country and asked for his resignation from the technical study group.

“He said that in the Iran-Wales game, the players ‘worked’ the referee. That this was not a coincidence and that it is part of the culture, of their way of playing”, says Iran, justifying that Klinsmann meant that the players put pressure on the referee.